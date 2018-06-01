hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

NAŠE MORE : znanstveni časopis za more i pomorstvo, Vol.65 No.2

Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 01.06.2018.
Editorial (str.II-II) engleskipdf 79 KB
Srećko Krile
Uvodnik 		 
Technical Solutions and Technological Schemes for the Engineering Protection of the Water and Energy Supply of Small Recreational Facilities on the Black Sea Coast of the Krasnodar Region (str.63-70) engleskipdf 4 MB
Denis Vladimirovich Kasharin, Sergey   Yurievich Bessarabov, Vita Yurievna Borisova
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Influence of Electromagnetic Field on Viability of Marine Microalgae Tetraselmis Suecica and Bacteria Escherichia Coli and Enterococcus Faecalis (str.71-77) engleskipdf 429 KB
Marina Brailo, Marijana Pećarević, Dolores Grilec, Mato Mišković, Dinka Lale, Mate Jurjević, Marijeta Čalić, Josip Mikuš, Ana Bratoš Cetinić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Use of Exhaust Gas Recirculation for Ensuring the Environmental Performance of Marine Diesel Engines (str.78-86) engleskipdf 1 MB
Sergii Victorovych Sagin, Oleksiy Andriiovych Kuropyatnyk
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The Use of Weighted Adjacency Matrix for Searching Optimal Ship Transportation Routes (str.87-93) engleskipdf 2 MB
Karel Antoš
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Some ICT Systems for Increasing Occupational Safety with a Reference to the Seaport Environment (str.94-102) engleskipdf 1 MB
Sanja Bauk
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Sports Actas a Function of Nautical Tourism Development in Croatia and in the Mediterranean, part II (str.103-112) engleskipdf 140 KB
Ante Vuković
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The Maritime Silk Road and China’s Belt and Road Initiative (str.113-122) engleskipdf 2 MB
Žarko Koboević, Željko Kurtela, Srđan Vujičić
Pregledni rad 		 
ResilienceN – a Multi-Dimensional Challenge for Maritime Infrastructures (str.123-129) engleskipdf 2 MB
Evelin Engler, Dennis Göge, Stephan Brusch
Pregledni rad 		 
Croatian Coast Guard in the Prevention of Smuggling and Trafficking in Human beings from the Aspect of State Border and Sea Migration Surveillance (str.130-134) engleskipdf 321 KB
Ivana Ćosić, Pavao Komadina
Pregledni rad 		 
