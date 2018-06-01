NAŠE MORE : znanstveni časopis za more i pomorstvo, Vol.65 No.2

|
|
Časopisi po područjima
Uredništva
Autori
Politike i razmjena
|
Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2018.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 01.06.2018.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Editorial
(str.II-II)
|
engleskipdf 79 KB
|
Srećko Krile
Uvodnik
|
|
Technical Solutions and Technological Schemes for the Engineering Protection of the Water and Energy Supply of Small Recreational Facilities on the Black Sea Coast of the Krasnodar Region
(str.63-70)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Denis Vladimirovich Kasharin, Sergey Yurievich Bessarabov, Vita Yurievna Borisova
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Influence of Electromagnetic Field on Viability of Marine Microalgae Tetraselmis Suecica and Bacteria Escherichia Coli and Enterococcus Faecalis
(str.71-77)
|
engleskipdf 429 KB
|
Marina Brailo, Marijana Pećarević, Dolores Grilec, Mato Mišković, Dinka Lale, Mate Jurjević, Marijeta Čalić, Josip Mikuš, Ana Bratoš Cetinić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Use of Exhaust Gas Recirculation for Ensuring the Environmental Performance of Marine Diesel Engines
(str.78-86)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Sergii Victorovych Sagin, Oleksiy Andriiovych Kuropyatnyk
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The Use of Weighted Adjacency Matrix for Searching Optimal Ship Transportation Routes
(str.87-93)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Karel Antoš
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Some ICT Systems for Increasing Occupational Safety with a Reference to the Seaport Environment
(str.94-102)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Sanja Bauk
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Sports Actas a Function of Nautical Tourism Development in Croatia and in the Mediterranean, part II
(str.103-112)
|
engleskipdf 140 KB
|
Ante Vuković
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The Maritime Silk Road and China’s Belt and Road Initiative
(str.113-122)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Žarko Koboević, Željko Kurtela, Srđan Vujičić
Pregledni rad
|
|
ResilienceN – a Multi-Dimensional Challenge for Maritime Infrastructures
(str.123-129)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Evelin Engler, Dennis Göge, Stephan Brusch
Pregledni rad
|
|
Croatian Coast Guard in the Prevention of Smuggling and Trafficking in Human beings from the Aspect of State Border and Sea Migration Surveillance
(str.130-134)
|
engleskipdf 321 KB
|
Ivana Ćosić, Pavao Komadina
Pregledni rad
|
|
Kontakt
Moj profil
Registracija novih korisnika
Zaboravili ste lozinku?