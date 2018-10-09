Metalurgija, Vol.58 No.1-2

|Sadržaj
14th International Symposium of Croatian Metallurgical Society – First circular – call for paper
(str.3-6)
engleskipdf 102 KB
Mamuzić Ilija
Ostalo
Optimization analysis based on intelligent control of the process of the blast furnace
(str.7-10)
engleskipdf 163 KB
C. N. Zhang, Y. R. Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Thermodynamic simulation of reduction of mixtures of iron ore, siderurgical wastes and coal
(str.11-14)
engleskipdf 185 KB
M. Lara, J. Camporredondo, A. Garcia, L. Castruita, F. Equihua, H. Moreno, M. Corona
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The study on the interface reaction characteristics of different binary slag, CaO – MgO, Al2O3 – CaO, Al2O3 – MgO, SiO2 – CaO, SiO2 - MgO
(str.15-18)
engleskipdf 143 KB
R. R. Yin, Z. J. He, S. Qiu, J. H. Liu, C. Tian, Y. Q. Yuan, J. H. Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Mathematical model of charts melt viscosity of the СаО - SiO2 - Al2O3 – MgО
(str.19-21)
engleskipdf 137 KB
A. Akberdin, A. Kim, R. Sultangaziyev
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Numerical simulation research on the influence of steel ingot of 76 tons and 8 corners with hollow riser
(str.22-24)
engleskipdf 336 KB
G. W. Ao, M. G. Shen, Z. S. Zang, C. Y. Wen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Study on interface reaction characteristics between different acidity and alkalinity slag
(str.25-28)
engleskipdf 335 KB
S. Qiu, J. H. Liu, Z. J. He, H. Di, C. Tian, R. R. Yin, J. H. Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
End-point prediction of basic oxygen furnace (BOF) steelmaking based on improved twin support vector regression
(str.29-32)
engleskipdf 206 KB
C. Gao, M. G. Shen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Simulation study on influence of exothermic riser on ingot solidification
(str.33-35)
engleskipdf 209 KB
K. F. Ji, M. G. Shen, R. T. Li, X. L. Zhu, Z. S. Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Calculation of heat transfer coefficients
(str.36-38)
engleskipdf 175 KB
F. Vode, F. Tehovnik, B. Arh, S. Malej, B. Podgornik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Study on the behavior of magnesium in molten salt electrolysis in-situ desulfurization during hot metal pretreatment
(str.39-42)
engleskipdf 115 KB
L. Cheng, K. Liu, R. Z. Han, N. Luo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Simulation research on molten steel flowing behavior in wide slab continuous casting mold
(str.43-46)
engleskipdf 419 KB
X. Huang, L. H. Feng, W. D. Diao
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Study on the influence of new riser structure on the quality of steel ingot
(str.47-50)
engleskipdf 236 KB
M. G. Shen, Y. J. Liu, X. L. Zhu, Z. Y. Xiao, Y. C. Liu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Fatigue crack growth rate of motorcycle wheel fabricated by centrifugal casting
(str.51-54)
engleskipdf 259 KB
P. T. Iswanto, E. U. K. Maliwemu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The impact of pressure die casting process parameters on mechanical properties and its defects of A413 aluminium alloy
(str.55-58)
engleskipdf 283 KB
A. Murugarajan, P. Raghunayagan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Analysis of the secondary cooling water distribution system based on differential evolution algorithm
(str.59-62)
engleskipdf 178 KB
Y. R. Li, C. N. Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Study on the process of preparing Al-Ce alloy by electrodeposition
(str.63-66)
engleskipdf 142 KB
J. D. Li, H. Ren, Z. Gong, K. Wang, Y. Y. Wang, J. L. Lu, J. Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Tuning resistivity and transmittance of AZO films through the electro-chemical treatment
(str.67-70)
engleskipdf 197 KB
Y. X. Wang, H. Yin, Y. H. Yang, Y. S. Jiang, Y. Y. Guo, Y. W. Zhou, F. Y. Wu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Preparation and properties of SiAlON ceramics by gel casting and pressureless sintering
(str.71-74)
engleskipdf 226 KB
J. Li, C. F. Zhang, R. M. Yin, W. H. Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
To the question of the intensification of the processes of uranium extraction from refractory raw materials
(str.75-78)
engleskipdf 131 KB
B. K. Kenzhaliyev, T. Yu. Surkova, A. N. Berkinbayeva
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Study on chloride migration in concrete under pressure
(str.79-82)
engleskipdf 120 KB
X. Z. Li, C. C. Zheng, C. Lou
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Modeling of austenitic grain growth of 21-4N steel
(str.83-86)
engleskipdf 342 KB
H. C. Ji, Y. M. Li, C. J. Ma, H. Y. Long, J. P. Liu, B. Y. Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Resistivity during cycle loading of fine grain heat affected zone (HAZ) of 17CrNiMo7 steel prepared into laboratory furnace
(str.87-90)
engleskipdf 352 KB
F. Smaili, T. Vuherer, I. Samardžić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Optimal corrosive behaviour on the weldment of AA6063 aluminum alloy by tungsten inert gas (TIG) welding process with backing plates
(str.91-94)
engleskipdf 146 KB
S. Om Prakash, P. Karuppuswamy, N. Nirmal
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Analysis of anisotropic hardening in high strength steel (HSS) in line pipes for strain-based applications
(str.95-98)
engleskipdf 271 KB
F. Iob, T. Coppola, A. Di Schino
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Corrosion resistance of 316L stainless steel in fuel cell electrolyte
(str.99-102)
engleskipdf 173 KB
T. T. Chen, S. M. Kang, Y. L. Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Creep resisting steels, nanoparticles, interparticles matrix stresses, mobile dislocations motion and creep rate
(str.103-105)
engleskipdf 335 KB
F. Vodopivec, I. Mamuzić, S. Rešković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Coating properties of electroless Ni-P plating on magnesium alloy with cerium chloride
(str.106-108)
engleskipdf 616 KB
M. L. Xu, S. M. Kang, T. T. Chen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Investigation of hardness and surface roughness in end milling glass fibre reinforced polymer composite
(str.109-112)
engleskipdf 226 KB
M. Senthil Kumar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Evolution of microstructure during hot deformation of INCONEL 625 alloy with different strain rates
(str.113-116)
engleskipdf 264 KB
F. Tehovnik, J. Burja, S. Malej, F. Vode, B. Podgornik, B. Arh, B. Šetina Batič
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Heuristic model for production scheduling wide-strip rolling mill
(str.117-119)
engleskipdf 106 KB
D. Malindžak, E. Mihalikova, B. Pandula
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Analysis of geophysical signals by using hilbert space geometry
(str.120-122)
engleskipdf 186 KB
I. Leššo, B. Pandula, P. Flegner, J. Baulovič, K. Feriančikova
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effects of mold parameters on microscopic properties of cross wedge rolling (CWR) GH4169 alloy shaft parts
(str.123-126)
engleskipdf 286 KB
D. B. Zhu, X. D. Shu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effect of process parameters on the end-face quality of cross-wedge rolling (CWR) shaft from titanium alloy Ti6Al4V
(str.127-130)
engleskipdf 318 KB
B. S. Sun, Z. L. Zhao, C. W. Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Research on forging forming force in the composite technology of cross wedge rolling (CWR) and forging for universal joint fork
(str.131-134)
engleskipdf 170 KB
J. Y. Xu, B. S. Sun, N. Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The quality analysis of multi-step forming the higher D/t cylinder
(str.135-138)
engleskipdf 283 KB
Y. Zhu, X. D. Shu, D. Y. Tian, Y. C. Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Analysis of the initial deformabiliti of austenitic stainless stells with a bend test
(str.139-142)
engleskipdf 301 KB
B. Arh, F. Tehovnik, F. Vode, S. Malej, B. Podgornik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Numerical modeling of induction hardening of gear wheels made of steel AMS 6419
(str.143-146)
engleskipdf 233 KB
J. Barglik, S. Golak, A. Smalcerz, T. Wieczorek
Prethodno priopćenje
Conditions of the supervised risk in the zinc coating processes
(str.147-150)
engleskipdf 104 KB
T. Karkoszka
Prethodno priopćenje
Developing anticorrosive coating composition with halloysite nanotubes with effect of self-regeneration
(str.151-154)
engleskipdf 235 KB
A. Z. Issagulov, V. Yu. Kulikov, Sv. S. Kvon, A. M. Dostayeva, S. A. Кuripko
Prethodno priopćenje
Vibration impact on properties and parameters of steel ingot porous structure
(str.155-157)
engleskipdf 204 KB
Sv. S. Kvon, V. Yu. Kulikov, A. Z. Issagulov, M. K. Ibatov, A. M. Dostayeva
Prethodno priopćenje
Managing the flow components in supply chains
(str.158-160)
engleskipdf 92 KB
M. Kramarz, W. Kramarz
Pregledni rad
HIGH-SiO2 iron ore sintering: Central & Eastern Europe scenario
(str.161-164)
engleskipdf 292 KB
R. Mežibricky, M. Frohlichova, J. Legemza
Pregledni rad
Managing iron and steel enterprises: study of innovative methods of industrial engineering (logistics approach)
(str.165-168)
engleskipdf 100 KB
V. D. Sekerin, M. N. Dudin, V. I. Gayduk, S. V. Bank, A. E. Gorokhova
Pregledni rad
Zapisnik sa sastanka Uredničkog odbora časopisa Metalurgija
(str.169-170)
Minutes of the meeting of the Editorial Board of the Journal Metalurgija 25, June, 2018
(str.169-170)
engleskipdf 137 KB
I. Mamuzić
Ostalo
Survey of 13th International Symposium of Croatian Metallurgical Society (CMS), June 24-29 2018
(str.171-173)
engleskipdf 256 KB
I. Mamuzić
Ostalo
Dopis Ministarstvu znanosti i obrazovanja, ministrici prof. dr. sc. Blaženki Divjak
(str.174-176)
hrvatskipdf 6 MB
I. Mamuzić
Ostalo
