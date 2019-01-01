Engineering Review : Međunarodni časopis namijenjen publiciranju originalnih istraživanja s aspekta analize konstrukcija, materijala i novih tehnologija u području strojarstva, brodogradnje, temeljnih tehničkih znanosti, elektrotehnike, računarstva i građevinarstva, Vol. 39 No. 3, 2019.

|Sadržaj
Investigation of piles behavior under lateral cyclic load
(str.213-220)
engleski
Chunhui Liu, Liang Tang, Xianzhang Ling
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The failure process of mortars during sulfate attack
(str.221-228)
engleski
Kaiwei Liu, Aiguo Wang, Daosheng Sun, Yan Li, Jinhui Tang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
External characteristic analysis and stator parameter optimization for a torque converter
(str.229-235)
engleski
Maotao Zhu, Na Li, Songlin He
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effect of cooling rate on microstructure of B2-NiSc intermetallics
(str.236-242)
engleski
Zhipeng Yuan, Hao Chen, Hongbao Cui, Yatao Chang, Xuefeng Guo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Video denoising with adaptive temporal averaging
(str.243-247)
engleski
V. B. Surya Prasath
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effect of nano silica (SiO2) on the hydration kinetics of cement
(str.248-260)
engleski
Taher Abu-Lebdeh, Relly Victoria Virgil Petrescu, Moayyad Al-Nasra, Florian Ion Tiberiu Petrescu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Numerical investigation of forced convective heat transfer around a solid circular cylinder utilizing nanofluid in unsteady regime
(str.261-269)
engleski
Khelili Yacine, Abderrazak Allali, Rafik Bouakkaz
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The impact of supply phase shift on the three phase induction motor operation
(str.270-282)
engleski
Aderibigbe Adekitan, Ayodeji S. O. Ogunjuyigbe, Temitope R. Ayodele
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Thermal testing of the light pipe prototype
(str.283-291)
engleski
Ayodeji Omishore, Miloš Kalousek, Petr Mohelnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Surface stress evolution and cracks prevention of ingots during the upsetting process
(str.292-301)
engleski
Guofa Mi, Junqiang Zhang, Bin Xu, Mingyue Sun, Junqiang Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A comprehensive electromagnetic simulation model for switched reluctance motor operating under multiphase excitation
(str.302-309)
engleski
Yousuf Sohrabinasab, Babak Ganji
Izvorni znanstveni članak
An analytical approximation of the transient response of a voltage dependent supercapacitor model
(str.310-319)
engleski
Tomislav Barić, Hrvoje Glavaš, Ružica Kljajić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
