Engineering Review : Međunarodni časopis namijenjen publiciranju originalnih istraživanja s aspekta analize konstrukcija, materijala i novih tehnologija u području strojarstva, brodogradnje, temeljnih tehničkih znanosti, elektrotehnike, računarstva i građevinarstva, Vol. 39 No. 3, 2019.

Datum izdavanja: lipanj 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 17. 6. 2019.
Investigation of piles behavior under lateral cyclic load (str.213-220) engleskiPDF 529 KB
Chunhui Liu, Liang Tang, Xianzhang Ling
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The failure process of mortars during sulfate attack (str.221-228) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Kaiwei Liu, Aiguo Wang, Daosheng Sun, Yan Li, Jinhui Tang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
External characteristic analysis and stator parameter optimization for a torque converter (str.229-235) engleskiPDF 371 KB
Maotao Zhu, Na Li, Songlin He
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of cooling rate on microstructure of B2-NiSc intermetallics (str.236-242) engleskiPDF 855 KB
Zhipeng Yuan, Hao Chen, Hongbao Cui, Yatao Chang, Xuefeng Guo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Video denoising with adaptive temporal averaging (str.243-247) engleskiPDF 503 KB
V. B. Surya Prasath
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of nano silica (SiO2) on the hydration kinetics of cement (str.248-260) engleskiPDF 666 KB
Taher Abu-Lebdeh, Relly Victoria Virgil Petrescu, Moayyad Al-Nasra, Florian Ion Tiberiu Petrescu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Numerical investigation of forced convective heat transfer around a solid circular cylinder utilizing nanofluid in unsteady regime (str.261-269) engleskiPDF 536 KB
Khelili Yacine, Abderrazak Allali, Rafik Bouakkaz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The impact of supply phase shift on the three phase induction motor operation (str.270-282) engleskiPDF 505 KB
Aderibigbe Adekitan, Ayodeji S. O. Ogunjuyigbe, Temitope R. Ayodele
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Thermal testing of the light pipe prototype (str.283-291) engleskiPDF 874 KB
Ayodeji Omishore, Miloš Kalousek, Petr Mohelnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Surface stress evolution and cracks prevention of ingots during the upsetting process (str.292-301) engleskiPDF 2 MB
Guofa Mi, Junqiang Zhang, Bin Xu, Mingyue Sun, Junqiang Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A comprehensive electromagnetic simulation model for switched reluctance motor operating under multiphase excitation (str.302-309) engleskiPDF 344 KB
Yousuf Sohrabinasab, Babak Ganji
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An analytical approximation of the transient response of a voltage dependent supercapacitor model (str.310-319) engleskiPDF 337 KB
Tomislav Barić, Hrvoje Glavaš, Ružica Kljajić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
