Mali Levijatan : studentski časopis za politologiju , Vol. 8 No. 1, 2021.
- Datum izdavanja: 25.11.2021.
- Objavljen na Hrčku: 27.11.2021.
Impressum(str. 0-0)
Nina Skočak
Ostalo
Uvodna riječ(str. 1-1)
Nina Skočak
Uvodnik
How does „Prizma“ report on the Roma community? Narrative analysis of HRT's multinational magazine(str. 2-39)
Ivana Abramović, Dina Hrastović, Nika Jelavić, Vanessa Lošić, Mia Mikulić, Laura Hana Uremović
Stručni rad
The Holy Roman Empire, building tool of a European unity?(str. 40-55)
Paul Marguier, Aesa Virely
Stručni rad
Analysis of the presence of populism in the Facebook posts of political parties We can! (Možemo!) and the Homeland Movement (Domovinski pokret)(str. 56-76)
Ivana Abramović, Lara Paša
Stručni rad
The banality of evil in Croatian football: the dynamics of the attitude of Hajduk fans towards the Croatian national football team from 2010 to 2020(str. 77-102)
Antonia Miličić, Petra Savanović
Stručni rad
The Belt and Road Initiative: China’s Imperialist Project?(str. 103-115)
Viktor Meczner, Nikola M. Noršić
Stručni rad
Content Analysis: Characterstics of Caricatures in 24 sata and Večernji list(str. 116-148)
Anamaria Jurković, Bruna Perica
Stručni rad
The Protection of Children's Privacy in the Croatian Media: Legislation and Practice(str. 161-174)
Antea Boko
Stručni rad
