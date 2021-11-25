 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

Mali Levijatan : studentski časopis za politologiju , Vol. 8 No. 1, 2021.

  Datum izdavanja: 25.11.2021.
  Objavljen na Hrčku: 27.11.2021.

Nina Skočak
Uvodna riječ

 (str. 1-1)

Nina Skočak
Kako emisija Prizma izvještava o romskoj zajednici? Analiza narativa HRT-ovog multinacionalnog magazina

 (str. 2-39)

hrvatski pdf 321kb

How does „Prizma“ report on the Roma community? Narrative analysis of HRT's multinational magazine

 (str. 2-39)

Ivana Abramović, Dina Hrastović, Nika Jelavić, Vanessa Lošić, Mia Mikulić, Laura Hana Uremović
The Holy Roman Empire, building tool of a European unity?

 (str. 40-55)

Paul Marguier, Aesa Virely
Analiza prisutnosti populizma u Facebook objavama političkih stranki Možemo! i Domovinskog pokreta

 (str. 56-76)

hrvatski pdf 212kb

Analysis of the presence of populism in the Facebook posts of political parties We can! (Možemo!) and the Homeland Movement (Domovinski pokret)

 (str. 56-76)

Ivana Abramović, Lara Paša
Banalnost zla u hrvatskom nogometu: dinamika odnosa navijača Hajduka prema hrvatskoj nogometnoj reprezentaciji od 2010. do 2020.

 (str. 77-102)

hrvatski pdf 321kb

The banality of evil in Croatian football: the dynamics of the attitude of Hajduk fans towards the Croatian national football team from 2010 to 2020

 (str. 77-102)

Antonia Miličić, Petra Savanović
The Belt and Road Initiative: China’s Imperialist Project?

 (str. 103-115)

Viktor Meczner, Nikola M. Noršić
Analiza sadržaja: Karakteristike karikatura u 24 sata i Večernjem listu

 (str. 116-148)

hrvatski pdf 1231kb

Content Analysis: Characterstics of Caricatures in 24 sata and Večernji list

 (str. 116-148)

Anamaria Jurković, Bruna Perica
Analiza predizbornih spotova u Republici Srbiji – Negativna kampanja kandidata vladajućih političkih stranaka u okviru kampanje za predsjedničke izbore 2012. i 2017. godine

 (str. 149-160)

hrvatski pdf 183kb

Analysis of pre-election videos in the Republic of Serbia - Negative campaign of candidates of the ruling political parties within the campaigns for the presidential elections in 2012 and 2017

 (str. 149-160)

Nikola Perišić
Zaštita privatnosti djece u hrvatskim medijima: propisi i praksa

 (str. 161-174)

hrvatski pdf 146kb

The Protection of Children's Privacy in the Croatian Media: Legislation and Practice

 (str. 161-174)

Antea Boko
