Sadržaj
Ostalo
Presedan zagrebačkog urbanizma(str. 10-27)
The Precedent of the Zagreb Urbanism(str. 10-27)
Darja Radović Mahečić, Sanja Štok
Longing for an integrated community (Examples of urban neighbourhood in Wroclaw (Breslau) and Lodz)(str. 28-37)
Wanda Konowitz
Preoblikovanje moderne arhitekture u Zagrebu(str. 38-43)
Redesign of the Modern Architecture in Zagreb(str. 38-43)
Ivo Maroević
Obnova helsinškog Olimpijskog stadiona 1991.–1994.(str. 44-51)
Maija Kairamo
Tradition and Contemporary Times. On the occasion of the reconstruclion of the Great Council Hall in the Croatian Parliament Mansion, 1995–1996(str. 52-61)
Olga Maruševski
Re-construction of the Preradović Square – Urban and Design Aspects(str. 62-75)
Fedor Kritovac
The Vatican Obelisk / Transfiguration Change of Meaning, Public Information(str. 76-85)
Milan Pelc
Visual Surveys of Venice and its Winged Lion in 18th Century of the Reformation of the Past(str. 86-91)
Sanja Cvetnić
Crkva Sv. Blaža u Zagrebu 1908.–1914.(str. 92-107)
Curch of St. Blaž in Zagreb, 1908–1914(str. 92-107)
ZIatko Jurić
Gardens and Parks of the City of Zagreb in the First Half of 19 Century(str. 108-115)
Filomena Horvatić
Glorioso e dolce Pisanello(str. 118-121)
Sanja Cvetnić
Edita i četiri friza(str. 122-127)
Edita Schubert and Four Friezes(str. 122-127)
Ivica Župan
Siniša Majkus majstor prostornog tkanja(str. 128-131)
Siniša Majkus – The Space Weaver(str. 128-131)
Damir Demonja
Upute suradnicima(str. 133-133)
