 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

Život umjetnosti : časopis o modernoj i suvremenoj umjetnosti i arhitekturi , Vol. 59 No. 1, 1997.

  • Datum izdavanja: 01.07.1997.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 10.12.2021.

Sadržaj

Puni tekst

Sadržaj

 (str. 0-0)


Ostalo

hrvatski pdf 593kb

Presedan zagrebačkog urbanizma

 (str. 10-27)

hrvatski pdf 5296kb

The Precedent of the Zagreb Urbanism

 (str. 10-27)

Darja Radović Mahečić, Sanja Štok
Stručni rad

Čežnja za integriranom zajednicom (Primjeri urbanog susjedstva u Wroclawu i Lodzu)

 (str. 28-37)

hrvatski pdf 3420kb

Longing for an integrated community (Examples of urban neighbourhood in Wroclaw (Breslau) and Lodz)

 (str. 28-37)

Wanda Konowitz
Stručni rad

Preoblikovanje moderne arhitekture u Zagrebu

 (str. 38-43)

hrvatski pdf 1896kb

Redesign of the Modern Architecture in Zagreb

 (str. 38-43)

Ivo Maroević
Stručni rad

The Rebuilding of the Olympic stadion of Helsinki 1991–94

 (str. 44-51)

engleski pdf 2663kb

Obnova helsinškog Olimpijskog stadiona 1991.–1994.

 (str. 44-51)

Maija Kairamo
Stručni rad

Tradicija i suvremenost. U povodu obnove vijećnice u palači Hrvatskog sabora 1995.–1996. godine

 (str. 52-61)

hrvatski pdf 3099kb

Tradition and Contemporary Times. On the occasion of the reconstruclion of the Great Council Hall in the Croatian Parliament Mansion, 1995–1996

 (str. 52-61)

Olga Maruševski
Stručni rad

Urbanistički i dizajnerski aspekti uređivanja Preradovićeva trga

 (str. 62-75)

hrvatski pdf 4527kb

Re-construction of the Preradović Square – Urban and Design Aspects

 (str. 62-75)

Fedor Kritovac
Stručni rad

Vatikanski obelisk / Preoblikovanje, promjena značenja, obavještavanje javnosti

 (str. 76-85)

hrvatski pdf 4064kb

The Vatican Obelisk / Transfiguration Change of Meaning, Public Information

 (str. 76-85)

Milan Pelc
Stručni rad

Likovni prikaz Venecije i njenog krilatog lava u 18 stoljeću ili popravak prošlost

 (str. 86-91)

hrvatski pdf 2002kb

Visual Surveys of Venice and its Winged Lion in 18th Century of the Reformation of the Past

 (str. 86-91)

Sanja Cvetnić
Stručni rad

Crkva Sv. Blaža u Zagrebu 1908.–1914.

 (str. 92-107)

hrvatski pdf 5276kb

Curch of St. Blaž in Zagreb, 1908–1914

 (str. 92-107)

ZIatko Jurić
Stručni rad

Vrtovi i perivoji grada Zagreba u prvoj polovici 19. stoljeća

 (str. 108-115)

hrvatski pdf 2655kb

Gardens and Parks of the City of Zagreb in the First Half of 19 Century

 (str. 108-115)

Filomena Horvatić
Stručni rad

Glorioso e dolce Pisanello

 (str. 118-121)

hrvatski pdf 1102kb

Glorioso e dolce Pisanello

 (str. 118-121)

Sanja Cvetnić
Vijest

Edita i četiri friza

 (str. 122-127)

hrvatski pdf 1707kb

Edita Schubert and Four Friezes

 (str. 122-127)

Ivica Župan
Vijest

Siniša Majkus majstor prostornog tkanja

 (str. 128-131)

hrvatski pdf 1207kb

Siniša Majkus – The Space Weaver

 (str. 128-131)

Damir Demonja
Ostalo

Upute suradnicima

 (str. 133-133)


Ostalo

hrvatski pdf 157kb

Posjeta: 0 *