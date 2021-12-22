 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

Nursing journal , Vol. 26. No. 3., 2021.

  • Datum izdavanja: 22.12.2021.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 22.12.2021.

Sadržaj

Zahvala recenzentima za 2021. godište

 (str. 0-0)

Damjan Abou Aldan
Zahvala

Sestrinski glasnik – 90 godina izdavačke tradicije

 (str. 163-165)

Nursing Journal – 90 years of publishing tradition

 (str. 163-165)

Sanda Franković
Uvodnik

Jelka pl. Labaš Blaškovečka – prva predstojnica Škole za sestre pomoćnice u Zagrebu

 (str. 166-174)

Jelka pl. Labaš Blaškovečka – first superintendent of the School for Nurses in Zagreb

 (str. 166-174)

Dubravka Trgovec, Sanda Franković
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Razvoj sestrinstva u Karlovcu u razdoblju od osnutka grada do prve polovice 20. stoljeća

 (str. 175-180)

The development of nursing in Karlovac in the period from the founding of the city to the first half of the 20th century

 (str. 175-180)

Snježana Mirilović, Blaženka Pavlić, Karolina Vižintin, Afrodita Gavrilidis
Pregledni rad

Pregled djelovanja Pulmološkog društva Hrvatske udruge medicinskih sestara od 1974. do 2021. godine

 (str. 181-189)

A Review of Activities of the Pulmonology Society of the Croatian Nurses’ Association 1974 – 2021

 (str. 181-189)

Slađan Režić, Tatjana Munko
Pregledni rad

Prve medicinske sestre u karlovačkim zdravstvenim ustanovama

 (str. 190-194)

The first nurses in health care institutions in Karlovac

 (str. 190-194)

Snježana Mirilović, Blaženka Pavlić, Sanda Franković
Pregledni rad

Povijesni osvrt na rad Marije Brozović (1914. – 1987.)

 (str. 195-199)

Historical review of the work of Marija Brozović (1914. – 1987.)

 (str. 195-199)

Marija Križić
Pregledni rad

Sofija (Sonja) Škrobe (Krasica, 8. veljače 1919. – Karlovac, 28. listopada 2002.)

 (str. 200-208)

Sofija (Sonja) Škrobe (Krasica, 8.2.1919. – Karlovac, 28.10.2002.)

 (str. 200-208)

Snježana Mirilović
Pregledni rad

Sestre, zdravstvene prosvjetiteljice – razvoj nastavnog programa zdravstvenog odgoja

 (str. 209-212)

Nurses, health educators – development of a health education curriculum

 (str. 209-212)

Romanita Milojević
Stručni rad

Smiljana (Smiljka) Nell, (Zagreb, 23. listopada 1931. – Zagreb, 28. srpnja 2021.) – Širina interesa i predanost u službi sestrinstva

 (str. 213-216)

Smiljana (Smiljka) Nell, (Zagreb, October 23, 1931–Zagreb, July 28, 2021) – Width of interest and devotion to the service of nursing

 (str. 213-216)

Gordana Kičin Ercegovac
Stručni rad

Ljerka Krištofić (rođ. Trgovčić) (1937. – 1989.) – jedna osobna priča

 (str. 217-219)

Ljerka Krištofić (nee Trgovčić) (1937–1989) – one personal story

 (str. 217-219)

Romanita Milojević
Pismo uredniku

Razvoj studija sestrinstva na Sveučilištu Sjever

 (str. 220-222)

Development of Nursing study at the University North

 (str. 220-222)

Marijana Neuberg
Pismo uredniku

Draga Šenoa Vabić (Zagreb, 22. 12. 1870. – Zagreb, 2. 11. 1946.)

 (str. 223-224)

Jasmina Reis
Pismo uredniku

