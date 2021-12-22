Nursing journal , Vol. 26. No. 3., 2021.
Zahvala recenzentima za 2021. godište(str. 0-0)
Damjan Abou Aldan
Zahvala
Sestrinski glasnik – 90 godina izdavačke tradicije(str. 163-165)
Nursing Journal – 90 years of publishing tradition(str. 163-165)
Sanda Franković
Uvodnik
Jelka pl. Labaš Blaškovečka – first superintendent of the School for Nurses in Zagreb(str. 166-174)
Dubravka Trgovec, Sanda Franković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The development of nursing in Karlovac in the period from the founding of the city to the first half of the 20th century(str. 175-180)
Snježana Mirilović, Blaženka Pavlić, Karolina Vižintin, Afrodita Gavrilidis
Pregledni rad
A Review of Activities of the Pulmonology Society of the Croatian Nurses’ Association 1974 – 2021(str. 181-189)
Slađan Režić, Tatjana Munko
Pregledni rad
Prve medicinske sestre u karlovačkim zdravstvenim ustanovama(str. 190-194)
The first nurses in health care institutions in Karlovac(str. 190-194)
Snježana Mirilović, Blaženka Pavlić, Sanda Franković
Pregledni rad
Povijesni osvrt na rad Marije Brozović (1914. – 1987.)(str. 195-199)
Historical review of the work of Marija Brozović (1914. – 1987.)(str. 195-199)
Marija Križić
Pregledni rad
Sofija (Sonja) Škrobe (Krasica, 8.2.1919. – Karlovac, 28.10.2002.)(str. 200-208)
Snježana Mirilović
Pregledni rad
Nurses, health educators – development of a health education curriculum(str. 209-212)
Romanita Milojević
Stručni rad
Smiljana (Smiljka) Nell, (Zagreb, October 23, 1931–Zagreb, July 28, 2021) – Width of interest and devotion to the service of nursing(str. 213-216)
Gordana Kičin Ercegovac
Stručni rad
Ljerka Krištofić (nee Trgovčić) (1937–1989) – one personal story(str. 217-219)
Romanita Milojević
Pismo uredniku
Razvoj studija sestrinstva na Sveučilištu Sjever(str. 220-222)
Development of Nursing study at the University North(str. 220-222)
Marijana Neuberg
Pismo uredniku
Draga Šenoa Vabić (Zagreb, 22. 12. 1870. – Zagreb, 2. 11. 1946.)(str. 223-224)
Jasmina Reis
Pismo uredniku
