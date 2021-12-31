 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

Ljetopis socijalnog rada , Vol. 28 No. 2, 2021.

  • Datum izdavanja: 31.12.2021.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 14.01.2022.

Sadržaj

Puni tekst

»Zašto djeca nisu oduzeta na vrijeme? «: Analiza medijskih izvještaja o socijalnim radnicima povodom medijski eksponiranih slučajeva zlostavljanja djeteta

 (str. 317-351)

hrvatski pdf 621kb

»Why were children not taken away on time?«: An analysis of media reports on social workers on the ocasion of high-profile cases of child abuse

 (str. 317-351)

Luka Stanić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Perspektiva socijalnih radnika o uvjetima rada, odnosu društva prema struci i preporuke za unaprjeđenje profesije

 (str. 353-373)

hrvatski pdf 517kb

Social worker perspective on working conditions, social attitudes towards the profession and recommendations for its advancement

 (str. 353-373)

Marina Milić Babić, Nino Žganec, Gordana Berc
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 551kb

Zdravstvene razlike u Republici Hrvatskoj− prikaz odabranih ranjivih skupina

 (str. 375-394)

hrvatski pdf 569kb

Health differences in the Republic of Croatia - overview of selected vulnerable groups

 (str. 375-394)

Ivana Tutić Grokša
Pregledni rad

Razumijevanje rizičnih ponašanja djece: Perspektive odgajatelja i stručnih suradnika dječjeg vrtića

 (str. 395-415)

hrvatski pdf 519kb

Risk behaviors in kindergarten: From the perspective of preschool teachers and expert associates

 (str. 395-415)

Nataša Vlah, Anja Mirosavljević, Vesna Katić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Child and adolescent anxiety in relation to the type of foster family

 (str. 417-438)

engleski pdf 588kb

Anksioznost djece i adolescenata u odnosu na vrstu udomiteljske obitelji

 (str. 417-438)

Miroslava Kojić, Zagorka Markov, Smiljana Kojić Grandić
Ostalo

Pothranjenost i dehidracija korisnika u domovima za starije osobe i uloga nemara

 (str. 439-454)

hrvatski pdf 492kb

Malnutrition and dehydration of users in nursing homes and the role of negligence

 (str. 439-454)

Silvija Rusac
Pregledni rad

Suvremeno tržište droga – utjecaj digitalnog tržišta na strukturu i dinamiku tržišta droga

 (str. 455-474)

hrvatski pdf 554kb

Modern drug market – the influence of the digital market on the structure and dynamics of the drug market

 (str. 455-474)

Anita Jandrić, Dalibor Doležal, Tihana Novak
Pregledni rad

Otuđenje od roditelja i obiteljska medijacija

 (str. 475-498)

hrvatski pdf 597kb

Parental alienation and family mediation

 (str. 475-498)

Martina Protulipac
Stručni rad

Digitalizacija poslovanja sektora socijalne i dječje skrbi u Crnoj Gori – socijalni karton (IISSS)

 (str. 499-516)

hrvatski pdf 665kb

Digitalization of social and child protection business sectors in Montenegro - social card (SWIS)

 (str. 499-516)

Ida Kolinović
Ostalo

Posjeta: 0 *