Ljetopis socijalnog rada , Vol. 28 No. 2, 2021.
- Datum izdavanja: 31.12.2021.
- Objavljen na Hrčku: 14.01.2022.
»Why were children not taken away on time?«: An analysis of media reports on social workers on the ocasion of high-profile cases of child abuse(str. 317-351)
Luka Stanić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Social worker perspective on working conditions, social attitudes towards the profession and recommendations for its advancement(str. 353-373)
Marina Milić Babić, Nino Žganec, Gordana Berc
Prethodno priopćenje
Health differences in the Republic of Croatia - overview of selected vulnerable groups(str. 375-394)
Ivana Tutić Grokša
Pregledni rad
Risk behaviors in kindergarten: From the perspective of preschool teachers and expert associates(str. 395-415)
Nataša Vlah, Anja Mirosavljević, Vesna Katić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Anksioznost djece i adolescenata u odnosu na vrstu udomiteljske obitelji(str. 417-438)
Miroslava Kojić, Zagorka Markov, Smiljana Kojić Grandić
Ostalo
Malnutrition and dehydration of users in nursing homes and the role of negligence(str. 439-454)
Silvija Rusac
Pregledni rad
Modern drug market – the influence of the digital market on the structure and dynamics of the drug market(str. 455-474)
Anita Jandrić, Dalibor Doležal, Tihana Novak
Pregledni rad
Otuđenje od roditelja i obiteljska medijacija(str. 475-498)
Parental alienation and family mediation(str. 475-498)
Martina Protulipac
Stručni rad
Digitalization of social and child protection business sectors in Montenegro - social card (SWIS)(str. 499-516)
Ida Kolinović
Ostalo
