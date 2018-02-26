Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.56 No.2

|Sadržaj
Abstracts and Contents
(str.I-VI)
Electronic Absorption and Fluorescence Spectra of Indole . Derivatives. Quantitative Treatment of the Substituent Effects and a Theoretical Study
(str.157-168)
Jean-Jacques Aaron, Alphonse Tine, Claude Villiers, Cyril Parkanyi, Danielle Bouin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Electrophile Desolvation Process in Nucleophile-Electrophile
Combination Reactions
(str.169-174)
Juan Bertran, Julio Anguiano, Antonio Oliva
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Structure - Activity Relationships in the Antiinflammatory Steroids: A Pattern Recognition Approach
(str.175-183)
Nicholas Bodor, Alan J. Harget, Edward Phillips
Izvorni znanstveni članak
SCF-Calculations as Tool to Interprete Reaction Pathes - The
Cases of C02 Loss from Ionized ClCH2-COOCH3 and C2H4
Loss from Ionized (CH3)2N-COCH2X
(str.185-190)
Gernot Frenking, Helmut Schwarz
Izvorni znanstveni članak
An Empirical Formula Expressing the Mutual Dependence of C-C Bond Distances
(str.191-197)
Arpad Furka
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Comparison of the Heats of Formation of Hydrocarbons
(str.199-201)
Arpad Furka
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Structural Normalization of Topological Resonance Energy
(str.203-213)
Predrag Ilić, Nenad Trinajstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Topological Resonance Energies of Thiocoumarins
(str.215-219)
Albin Jurić, Nenad Trinajstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Use of a Micro-Computer as an Aid to Theoretical Calculations
(str.221-223)
Edward Cameron Kirby
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Vihronic Coupling in Carbonyl Compounds
(str.225-235)
Giancarlo Marconi, Giorgio Orlandi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Structural Complexity and Molecular Properties of Cyclic Systems with Acyclic Branches
(str.237-261)
Ovanes Mekenyan, Danail Bonchev, Nenad Trinajstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Some trans-2,2-Disubstituted Stilbenes
(str.263-267)
Mladen Mintas, Krešimir Jakopčić, Leo Klasinc
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Dianions from Cyclophanes with Unsaturated Bridges;
Cyclic Conjugation in 22-38 n-Electron Perimeter Systems
(str.269-280)
Ulf Norinder, David Tanner, Olof Wennerstrom
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Heterocycles. 1-(2-Furyl)-2-arylethenes
(str.281-287)
Igor Novak, Leo Klasinc, Gracie Karminski-Zamola, Krešimir Jakopčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Conformation Analysis in Light of Localization and Delocalization
(str.289-295)
Peter R. Surjan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
On the Existence of Biradical-Ionic States of Donor-Acceptor Cyclophanes. A Simple MO-Theoretical Study
(str.297-313)
Helmut Vogler
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Introduction
Preface
Nenad Trinajstić
Conclusion
Impressum
Cover Page
Ad
