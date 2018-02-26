hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.56 No.2

Croatica Chemica Acta,Vol.56 No.2
Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 1983.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 26.02.2018.
Abstracts and Contents (str.I-VI) engleskipdf 3 MB
Electronic Absorption and Fluorescence Spectra of Indole . Derivatives. Quantitative Treatment of the Substituent Effects and a Theoretical Study (str.157-168) engleskipdf 4 MB
Jean-Jacques Aaron, Alphonse Tine, Claude Villiers, Cyril Parkanyi, Danielle Bouin
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Electrophile Desolvation Process in Nucleophile-Electrophile Combination Reactions (str.169-174) engleskipdf 3 MB
Juan Bertran, Julio Anguiano, Antonio Oliva
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Structure - Activity Relationships in the Antiinflammatory Steroids: A Pattern Recognition Approach (str.175-183) engleskipdf 6 MB
Nicholas Bodor, Alan J. Harget, Edward Phillips
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
SCF-Calculations as Tool to Interprete Reaction Pathes - The Cases of C02 Loss from Ionized ClCH2-COOCH3 and C2H4 Loss from Ionized (CH3)2N-COCH2X (str.185-190) engleskipdf 2 MB
Gernot Frenking, Helmut Schwarz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An Empirical Formula Expressing the Mutual Dependence of C-C Bond Distances (str.191-197) engleskipdf 4 MB
Arpad Furka
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Comparison of the Heats of Formation of Hydrocarbons (str.199-201) engleskipdf 2 MB
Arpad Furka
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Structural Normalization of Topological Resonance Energy (str.203-213) engleskipdf 8 MB
Predrag Ilić, Nenad Trinajstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Topological Resonance Energies of Thiocoumarins (str.215-219) engleskipdf 3 MB
Albin Jurić, Nenad Trinajstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Use of a Micro-Computer as an Aid to Theoretical Calculations (str.221-223) engleskipdf 1 MB
Edward Cameron Kirby
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Vihronic Coupling in Carbonyl Compounds (str.225-235) engleskipdf 5 MB
Giancarlo Marconi, Giorgio Orlandi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Structural Complexity and Molecular Properties of Cyclic Systems with Acyclic Branches (str.237-261) engleskipdf 17 MB
Ovanes Mekenyan, Danail Bonchev, Nenad Trinajstić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Some trans-2,2-Disubstituted Stilbenes (str.263-267) engleskipdf 4 MB
Mladen Mintas, Krešimir Jakopčić, Leo Klasinc
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Dianions from Cyclophanes with Unsaturated Bridges; Cyclic Conjugation in 22-38 n-Electron Perimeter Systems (str.269-280) engleskipdf 8 MB
Ulf Norinder, David Tanner, Olof Wennerstrom
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Heterocycles. 1-(2-Furyl)-2-arylethenes (str.281-287) engleskipdf 5 MB
Igor Novak, Leo Klasinc, Gracie Karminski-Zamola, Krešimir Jakopčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Conformation Analysis in Light of Localization and Delocalization (str.289-295) engleskipdf 8 MB
Peter R. Surjan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On the Existence of Biradical-Ionic States of Donor-Acceptor Cyclophanes. A Simple MO-Theoretical Study (str.297-313) engleskipdf 15 MB
Helmut Vogler
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Introduction engleskipdf 183 KB
Ostalo  
Preface engleskipdf 1 MB
Nenad Trinajstić
Uvodnik 		 
Conclusion engleskipdf 87 KB
Ostalo  
Impressum engleskipdf 534 KB
Ostalo  
Cover Page engleskipdf 309 KB
Ostalo  
Ad engleskipdf 2 MB
Ostalo  
