hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Engineering Review : Međunarodni časopis namijenjen publiciranju originalnih istraživanja s aspekta analize konstrukcija, materijala i novih tehnologija u području strojarstva, brodogradnje, temeljnih tehničkih znanosti, elektrotehnike, računarstva i građevinarstva, Vol.38 No.3

Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 12.06.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
The modeling of the effect of lubricant viscosity on the vibration for a gear system (str.253-260) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Wafa Krika, Azzedine Bouzaouit
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Towards the new energy storage system for conventional cars (str.261-267) engleskiPDF 707 KB
Saša Sladić, Alen Poljak, Neven Bulić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Neural networks-based robust adaptive flight path tracking control of large transport (str.268-278) engleskiPDF 921 KB
Lv Maolong, Xiuxia Sun, G. Z. Xu, Z. T. Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Development of an ultrasonic device for quality evaluation of yogurt (str.279-287) engleskiPDF 873 KB
Zlatin Zlatev, Tanya Pehlivanova, Antoaneta Dimitrova, Stanka Baycheva, Ira Taneva, Krasimira Keremidchieva
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Research on the influence of virtual modeling and testing–based rubber track system on vibration performance of engineering vehicles (str.288-295) engleskiPDF 884 KB
HaoLiang Guo, XiHui Mu, XiaoYong Yang, Kai Lv
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Dual – loop force – displacement mixed control strategy and its application on the quasi – static test (str.296-302) engleskiPDF 827 KB
Cong Zeng, Bin Wu, Guoshan Xu, Zheng Wang, Tianlin Pan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Application of geo-informatics engineering to estimate above-ground carbon sequestration (str.303-308) engleskiPDF 682 KB
Teerawong Laosuwan, Yannawut Uttaruk, Tanutdech Rotjanakusol, Kusuma Arsasana
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Lengthwise fracture analyses of functionally graded beams by the Ramberg-Osgood equation (str.309-320) engleskiPDF 577 KB
Victor Rizov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Optimizing air velocity for the underfloor forced ventilation to protect a refrigerated warehouse from frost heaving (str.321-327) engleskiPDF 840 KB
Jingfu Jia, Manjin Hao, Jianhua Zhao
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Advanced optimization model of resource allocation in B2C supply chain (str.328-337) engleskiPDF 598 KB
Firdaous Zair, Naoufal Sefiani, Mohamed Fourka
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analytical solution and numerical verification for a pressure-relief method of circular tunnel (str.338-351) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Wu Shunchuan, Xu Miaofei, Gao Yongtao, Zhang Shihuai, Chen Fan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Friction stir welding of new electronic packaging material SiCp/Al composite with T-joint (str.352-359) engleskiPDF 758 KB
Zeng Gao, Jianguang Feng, Huanyu Yang, Jukka Pakkanen, Jitai Niu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Posjeta: 0 *