ADMET and DMPK, Vol.6 No.2

Lipanj 2018.

16.06.2018.
Chromatographic technique to support ADMET&DMPK in early drug discovery (str.71-73) engleskipdf 387 KB
Klara Valko
Uvodnik 		 
The role and impact of high throughput biomimetic measurements in drug discovery (str.74-84) engleskipdf 1 MB
Shenaz Bunally, Robert J. Young
Pregledni rad 		 
Leveraging chromatography based physicochemical properties for efficient drug design (str.85-104) engleskipdf 1 MB
Gilles H. Goetz, Marina Shalaeva
Pregledni rad 		 
Cocrystal solubility-pH and drug solubilization capacity of sodium dodecyl sulfate – mass action model for data analysis and simulation to improve design of experiments (str.105-139) engleskipdf 5 MB
Alex Avdeef
Pregledni rad 		 
Estimation of skin permeation by liquid chromatography (str.140-152) engleskipdf 864 KB
Sara Soriano-Meseguer, Elisabet Fuguet, Adriana Port, Martí Rosés
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Lipophilicity determination of acidic compounds: MEEKC as a reliable high-throughput methodology (str.153-161) engleskipdf 892 KB
Xavier Subirats, Lídia Redón, Martí Rosés
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Application of biomimetic HPLC to estimate lipophilicity, protein and phospholipid binding of potential peptide therapeutics (str.162-175) engleskipdf 1 MB
Klara Valko, Gabriela Ivanova-Berndt, Paul Beswick, Mark Kindey, Dorothy Ko
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
In vitro biomimetic HPLC and in vivo characterisation of GM6, an endogenous regulator peptide drug candidate for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (str.176-189) engleskipdf 952 KB
Klara Valko, Mark Kindy, James Evans, Dorothy Ko
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Peptide retention time prediction for immobilized artificial membrane phosphatidylcholine stationary phase: method development and preliminary observations (str.190-199) engleskipdf 1014 KB
Daniel Gussakovsky, Haley Neustaeter, Victor Spicer, Oleg V. Krokhin
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
