ADMET and DMPK, Vol.6 No.2

Datum izdavanja: Lipanj 2018.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 16.06.2018.
Chromatographic technique to support ADMET&DMPK in early drug discovery
(str.71-73)
engleskipdf 387 KB
Klara Valko
Uvodnik
The role and impact of high throughput biomimetic measurements in drug discovery
(str.74-84)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Shenaz Bunally, Robert J. Young
Pregledni rad
Leveraging chromatography based physicochemical properties for efficient drug design
(str.85-104)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Gilles H. Goetz, Marina Shalaeva
Pregledni rad
Cocrystal solubility-pH and drug solubilization capacity of sodium dodecyl sulfate – mass action model for data analysis and simulation to improve design of experiments
(str.105-139)
engleskipdf 5 MB
Alex Avdeef
Pregledni rad
Estimation of skin permeation by liquid chromatography
(str.140-152)
engleskipdf 864 KB
Sara Soriano-Meseguer, Elisabet Fuguet, Adriana Port, Martí Rosés
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Lipophilicity determination of acidic compounds: MEEKC as a reliable high-throughput methodology
(str.153-161)
engleskipdf 892 KB
Xavier Subirats, Lídia Redón, Martí Rosés
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Application of biomimetic HPLC to estimate lipophilicity, protein and phospholipid binding of potential peptide therapeutics
(str.162-175)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Klara Valko, Gabriela Ivanova-Berndt, Paul Beswick, Mark Kindey, Dorothy Ko
Izvorni znanstveni članak
In vitro biomimetic HPLC and in vivo characterisation of GM6, an endogenous regulator peptide drug candidate for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
(str.176-189)
engleskipdf 952 KB
Klara Valko, Mark Kindy, James Evans, Dorothy Ko
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Peptide retention time prediction for immobilized artificial membrane phosphatidylcholine stationary phase: method development and preliminary observations
(str.190-199)
engleskipdf 1014 KB
Daniel Gussakovsky, Haley Neustaeter, Victor Spicer, Oleg V. Krokhin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
