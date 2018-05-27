hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Tehnički vjesnik, Vol.25 No.Supplement 1

Tehnički vjesnik,Vol.25 No.Supplement 1
Datum izdavanja: Svibanj 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 27.05.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Adaptive Methods for Video Denoising Based on the ICI, FICI, and RICI Algorithms (str.1-6) engleskipdf 2 MB
Jonatan Lerga, Edi Grbac, Victor Sucic, Nicoletta Saulig
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Influence Affecting the Lifetime of Belt Conveyor’s Drive Drums (str.7-14) engleskipdf 1 MB
Jiří Fries, Tomáš Hapla
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
ELM-ANFIS Based Controller for Plug-In Electric Vehicle to Grid Integration (str.15-22) engleskipdf 600 KB
Kalaiselvi Kandasamy, Renuga Perumal, Suresh Kumar Velu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Traffic Sign Shape Detection and Classification based on the Segment Surface Occupancy Analysis and Correlation Comparisons (str.23-31) engleskipdf 2 MB
Tomislav Keser, Ivan Dejanović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Determination of Optimum Insulation Thickness for Different Insulation Applications Considering Condensation (str.32-42) engleskipdf 1 MB
Omer Kaynakli, Ali Husnu Bademlioglu, Hande Tufekci Ufat
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Real Time Implementation of a Chaotic System’s Synchronization for Secure Communication (str.43-48) engleskipdf 2 MB
Hasan Guler, Vedat Celik, Turgay Kaya, Yavuz Erol
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Researching the Effects of Feedrate and Diamond Grain Size on Edge Chipping of Milled Granites (str.49-55) engleskipdf 2 MB
István Gábor Gyurika
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Formulation and Solution of Curved Beams with Elastic Supports (str.56-65) engleskipdf 741 KB
Fernando Sarria, Faustino N. Gimena, Pedro Gonzaga, Mikel Goñi, Lázaro Gimena
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Accuracy Analysis of Control Point Distribution for Different Terrain Types on Photogrammetric Block (str.66-74) engleskipdf 2 MB
Ahmet Guntel, Hakan Karabork, Lutfiye Karasaka
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Modelling the Leakage Current Behaviour of Polluted Ceramic Insulators by Using Acoustic Emissions and Relative Humidity (str.75-80) engleskipdf 1 MB
Benjamín Álvarez-Nasrallah, John Edwin Candelo Becerra, José Daniel Soto Ortiz, Alvin Henao, Rafael Castillo Sierra
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Material Characteristics of Low Carbon Steel Sheets Treated by Nitro-Oxidation in Fluid Environment (str.81-85) engleskipdf 2 MB
Jozef Bárta, Milan Marônek, Mária Dománková, Katarína Bártová, Antun Stoić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Virtual Laboratory for Power Electronic Based Reactive Power Compensators (str.86-93) engleskipdf 3 MB
Resul Coteli, Ali Osman Gokcan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Application of a Simplified PLL Algorithm for Unbalanced Three Phase Systems by Using Low Cost Microcontrollers (str.94-98) engleskipdf 1 MB
Mustafa Cem Ozkilic, Atiye Hulya Obdan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Development of Integrated Intelligent Cad System for Design of Shafts (str.99-104) engleskipdf 2 MB
Isad Saric, Nedim Pervan, Adil Muminovic, Mirsad Colic
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Tuning of Nonlinear PID Controller for TRMS Using Evolutionary Computation Methods (str.105-111) engleskipdf 2 MB
J. Sivadasan, M. Willjuice Iruthayarajan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Novel Feature Extraction Methodology with Evaluation in Artificial Neural Networks Based Fingerprint Recognition System (str.112-119) engleskipdf 1 MB
Nihan Kahraman, Zehra Gulru Cam Taskiran, Murat Taskiran
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Hysteretic Bifurcation Model of the Boost Converter (str.120-125) engleskipdf 1 MB
Denis Pelin, Željko Stojanović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis of Operational Readiness and Reliability of the Paper Machine System after Implementation of Model of Influence (str.126-134) engleskipdf 2 MB
Dejan Branković, Zdravko Milovanovć, Stevo Borojević
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
New Solution of Abstract Architecture for Control and Coordination Decentralized Systems (str.135-143) engleskipdf 2 MB
Branislav Micieta, Lukas Durica, Vladimira Binasova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Effect of Electronic Reverse Auctions on Competition and Abnormally Low Bids in Public Construction Procurement (str.144-148) engleskipdf 524 KB
Tomáš Hanák, Ivan Marović, Nikša Jajac
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Small Biogas Plant Stability Prediction Model (str.149-156) engleskipdf 2 MB
Vedrana Jerković Štil, Željko Špoljarić, Željko Hederić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Decreasing Harmonics via Three Phase Parallel Active Power Filter Using Online Adaptive Harmonic Injection Algorithm (str.157-164) engleskipdf 2 MB
Ömer Ali Karaman, Faruk Erken, Mehmet Cebeci
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Evaluation of Diamond Dressing Effect on Workpiece Surface Roughness by Way of Analysis of Variance (str.165-169) engleskipdf 1009 KB
Frantisek Holesovsky, Bingsuo Pan, Michael N. Morgan, Andrej Czan
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Evaluation of Tribological Properties and Condition of Ti6Al4V Titanium Alloy Surface (str.170-175) engleskipdf 2 MB
Jerzy Jozwik
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Stakeholders Needs Requisite Analysis: Towards Croatian Marine Spatial Data Infrastructure Establishment (str.176-182) engleskipdf 1 MB
Marina Tavra, Tea Duplančić Leder, Vlado Cetl
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Analysis of Gait Dynamics of ALS Disease and Classification of Artificial Neural Networks (str.183-187) engleskipdf 891 KB
Omer Akgun, Aydin Akan, Hasan Demir, Tahir Cetin Akinci
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Influence of Single and Double Membrane Roofs on Thermal Behaviour of Enclosed Space (str.188-196) engleskipdf 2 MB
Dragan Kostic, Vuk Milosevic, Veliborka Bogdanovic, Miomir Vasov, Aleksandar Vucur
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The Model of Changes in the Psychomotor Performance of the Production Workers (str.197-204) engleskipdf 1 MB
Maciej Staniszewski, Stanislaw Legutko, Jolanta B. Krolczyk, Joachim Foltys
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Evaluation of Interested Parties by Key Performance Indicators (str.205-210) engleskipdf 3 MB
Srđan B. Stanojković, Dragan Cvetković
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Packaging Design with Hidden Near Infrared Colour Separation (str.211-215) engleskipdf 2 MB
Jana Žiljak, Denis Jurečić, Vilko Žiljak
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Comparison of L1 Norm and L2 Norm Minimisation Methods in Trigonometric Levelling Networks (str.216-221) engleskipdf 481 KB
Cevat Inal, Mevlut Yetkin, Sercan Bulbul, Burhaneddin Bilgen
Pregledni rad 		 
Implementation of Software-Defined Networks Using Open-Source Environment (str.222-230) engleskipdf 2 MB
Petar Čisar, Dragan Erlenvajn, Sanja Maravić Čisar
Pregledni rad 		 
Construction Procedures for Public Goods on Roads of Local Interest in Slovenia (str.231-239) engleskipdf 968 KB
Nataša Šuman, Zlata Dolaček-Alduk, Uroš Klanšek
Pregledni rad 		 
Posjeta: 0 *