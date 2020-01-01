Synthesis philosophica, Vol. 35 No. 2, 2020.

|Sadržaj
Contents
(str.287-287)
engleski
Contenu
(str.287-287)
francuski
Inhalt
(str.287-287)
njemački
Ostalo
The Modal World of Integrative Philosophical Counselling (I)
(str.289-293)
engleski
Aleksandar Fatić
Uvodnik
Meaning, Happiness, and Misery – an Inquiry into Philosophy’s Scope and Limitations
(str.295-304)
engleski
|
Smisao, sreća i jad – ispitivanje raspona i granica filozofije
(str.303-303)
hrvatski
|
Le sens, le bonheur et le malheur – étude du champ philosophique et de ses limites
(str.304-304)
francuski
|
Sinn, Glück und Elend – Ermittlung der Spannweite und Grenzen der Philosophie
(str.304-304)
njemački
Lydia Amir
Prethodno priopćenje
The Birth of Deep Philosophy from the Spirit of Onto-Designing
(str.305-319)
engleski
|
Rođenje dubinske filozofije iz duha onto-dizajniranja
(str.319-319)
hrvatski
|
La naissance de la philosophie profonde à partir de l’esprit onto-design
(str.319-319)
francuski
|
Die Geburt der Tiefenphilosophie aus dem Geist des Onto-Designs
(str.319-319)
njemački
Sergey Borisov
Prethodno priopćenje
Philosophical Consultancy or Coaching for Leaders?. How Philosophy Can Be Applied in the Business Area
(str.321-335)
engleski
|
Filozofijsko savjetovanje ili treniranje za vođe?. Kako filozofija može biti primijenjena u području poslovanja
(str.334-334)
hrvatski
|
Conseil philosophique ou formation pour les leaders ?. Comment la philosophie peut-elle être appliquée dans le domaine professionnel
(str.335-335)
francuski
|
Philosophische Beratung oder Coaching für Führungskräfte?. Wie Philosophie im Geschäftsbereich angewandt werden kann
(str.335-335)
njemački
Vasile Hațegan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Shared Empathy and Self-Testimony in Psychiatric Therapy and in Philosophical Practice – a Case Study
(str.337-349)
engleski
|
Dijeljena empatija i samosvjedočanstvo u psihijatrijskoj terapiji i filozofijskoj praksi – studija jednog slučaj
(str.348-348)
hrvatski
|
Geteilte Empathie und Selbstzeugnis in der psychiatrischen Therapie und der philosophischen Praxis – eine Fallstudie
(str.348-348)
njemački
|
Empathie partagée et témoignage dans la thérapie psychiatrique et la philosophie pratique – étude d’un cas
(str.349-349)
francuski
Rastko Jovanov
Prethodno priopćenje
What Is at Stake in the Narrative of the Guests of Philosophical Practice?
(str.351-365)
engleski
|
Što je na djelu u pripovijesti gosta filozofijske prakse?
(str.364-364)
hrvatski
|
Qu’est-ce qui est à l’œuvre dans le récit du convive de la pratique philosophique ?
(str.365-365)
francuski
|
Was ist in der Erzählung des Gastes der philosophischen Praxis am Werk?
(str.365-365)
njemački
Anders Lindseth
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Marcus Aurelius and the Community of Philosophical Life
(str.367-377)
engleski
|
Marko Aurelije i zajednica filozofijskog života
(str.376-376)
hrvatski
|
Mark Aurel und die Gemeinschaft des philosophischen Lebens
(str.376-376)
njemački
|
Marc Aurèle et la communauté de vie philosophique
(str.377-377)
francuski
Claudiu Marius Mesaroș
Pregledni rad
Philosophy Revalued in Mental Healthcare
(str.379-392)
engleski
|
Filozofija revalorizirana u mentalnom zdravlju
(str.391-391)
hrvatski
|
La philosophie revalorisée dans le domaine de la santé mentale
(str.392-392)
francuski
|
Philosophie in der mentalen Gesundheit revalorisiert
(str.392-392)
njemački
Peter Bruno Raabe
Pregledni rad
Domination and Liberation of Nature. Two Stages of Emancipation
(str.393-423)
engleski
|
Gospodarenje prirodom i oslobađanje prirode. Dva stadija emancipacije
(str.422-422)
hrvatski
|
Gouverner la nature et libérer la nature. Deux stades d’émancipation
(str.423-423)
francuski
|
Herrschaft über Natur und Befreiung der Natur. Zwei Stufen der Emanzipation
(str.423-423)
njemački
Max Gottschlich
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Ethical Foundation of the Blockchain Technology – an Introductory Inquiry
(str.425-452)
engleski
|
Etički temelji tehnike blockchaina: uvodno razmatranje
(str.451-451)
hrvatski
|
Les fondements éthiques de la technique du blockchain : considérations liminaires
(str.452-452)
francuski
|
Ethische Grundlagen der Blockchain-Technik: eine einleitende Überlegung
(str.452-452)
njemački
Jurica Marković
Prethodno priopćenje
Skeptičke sumnje – podizati standard ili mijenjati kut?
(str.453-469)
hrvatski
Sceptical Doubts – Raising the Standards or Changing the Angle?
(str.453-469)
engleski
|
Skeptische Zweifel – Standard anheben oder Blickwinkel ändern?
(str.468-468)
njemački
|
Doute sceptique – élever le standard ou changer d’angle
(str.469-469)
francuski
Jelena Pavličić
Prethodno priopćenje
Kafka’s Unspoken Philosophy of Law
(str.471-483)
engleski
|
Kafkina neizgovorena filozofija prava
(str.482-482)
hrvatski
|
Kafkas unausgesprochene Rechtsphilosophie
(str.482-482)
njemački
|
La philosophie du droit tacite de Kafka
(str.483-483)
francuski
Dragan Prole
Prethodno priopćenje
Interpreting Mullā Ṣadrā on Man and the Origin of Thinking
(str.485-505)
engleski
|
Tumačiti Mullā Ṣadrāa o čovjeku i izvoru mišljenja
(str.504-505)
hrvatski
|
Interpréter Mollā Ṣadrā Shīrāzī sur la question de l’homme et de la source de la pensée
(str.505-505)
francuski
|
Mullā Ṣadrā interpretieren: über den Menschen und den Ursprung des Denkens
(str.505-505)
njemački
Anthony F. Shaker
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Christopher Macleod, Dale E. Miller (eds.): The Blackwell Companion to Mill
(str.507-514)
engleski
Nenad Cekić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Мaрија Тодоровска [Marija Todorovska]: Неискажливата природа на божественото [The Ineffable Nature of the Divine]
(str.514-520)
engleski
Jovan Jovanovski
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Gernot G. Falkner, Renate A. Falkner: Die Selbstgestaltung der Lebewesen. Eine prozessbiologisch-ökologische Theorie der Organismen
(str.520-522)
njemački
Marcus Knaup
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Mary C. Rawlinson: Just Life. Bioethics and the Future of Sexual Difference
(str.523-525)
hrvatski
Ana Maskalan
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Bibliography
(str.527-531)
engleski
Bibliographie
(str.527-531)
njemački
Denis Kos
Bibliografija
