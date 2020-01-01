hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Metalurgija, Vol. 61 No. 1, 2022.

Metalurgija,Vol. 61 No. 1
Datum izdavanja: siječnja 2022.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 17. 9. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Obljetnice hrvatske metalurgije (str.3-10) hrvatskipdf 301 KB
Anniversaries of Croatian Metallurgy (str.3-10) engleskipdf 301 KB
Ilija Mamuzić
Pregledni rad 		 
Sedamdeset godina utemeljenja Hrvatskog metalurškog društva (HMD), 1952. – 2022. (str.11-42) hrvatskipdf 9 MB
Seventy years of the foundation of Croatian Metallurgical Society (CMS), 1952 – 2022 (str.11-42) engleskipdf 9 MB
Ilija Mamuzić
Pregledni rad 		 
6000 godina metalurgije na tlu Hrvatske (str.43-86) hrvatskipdf 4 MB
6000 years of the metallurgy on the territory of Croatia (str.43-86) engleskipdf 4 MB
Ilija Mamuzić
Pregledni rad 		 
Šezdeset godina sveučilišnog studija metalurgije u Hrvatskoj, 1960.–2020. (str.87-118) hrvatskipdf 2 MB
Sixty years of university studies of metallurgy in Croatia, 1960-2020 (str.87-118) engleskipdf 2 MB
Ilija Mamuzić
Pregledni rad 		 
Šezdeset godina tiskanja časopisa Metalurgija, 1962.–2022. (str.119-136) hrvatskipdf 491 KB
Sixty years of the publishing of the Metalurgija journal (1962–2022) (str.119-136) engleskipdf 491 KB
Ilija Mamuzić
Pregledni rad 		 
Polish crude steel production in pandemic year of 2020 compared to previous five years (str.137-140) engleskipdf 438 KB
B. Gajdzik
Pregledni rad 		 
Possibilities of using the flexsim program in a manufacturing company (str.141-143) engleskipdf 233 KB
B. Oleksiak, R. Poloczek
Pregledni rad 		 
Godišnja skupština Hrvatskog metalurškog društva (HMD) (str.144-144) hrvatskipdf 145 KB
Annual assambly of Croatian Metallurgical Society (CMS) (str.144-144) engleskipdf 145 KB
Ilija Mamuzić
Ostalo 		 
Modified froude criterion in modeling two-phase flows in a steel ladle (str.145-148) engleskipdf 489 KB
J. Pieprzyca, T. Merder
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Phosphorus(p) migration behavior in the process of converter slag gasification dephosphorization (str.149-152) engleskipdf 377 KB
S. H. Wang, S. Tong, C. X. Li, Y. K. Xue, K. X. Zhang, H. K. Sun
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Simulation study on influence of adjoint flow to core flow (str.153-155) engleskipdf 360 KB
R. T. Li, H. Yi, D. Xu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of inclination angle on flow field and temperature field in molten pool during twin-roll inclined strip casting (str.156-158) engleskipdf 516 KB
J. S. Wu, Y. J. Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Modifier effect on mechanical properties of low-chromium cast iron (str.159-162) engleskipdf 697 KB
A. A. Аkberdin, A. Z. Issagulov, S. S. Kvon, Ye. P. Chsherbakova, D. R. Аubakirov, G. H. Adamova
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Composition design and physical properties prediction of mold flux for continuous casting of high Mn–HIGH Al steel (str.163-166) engleskipdf 479 KB
J. Y. Hu, X. W. Liao, L. H. Feng, W. Kang, Y. Liu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Mechanism of integrated forming of shape and inner hole of hollow axle (str.167-170) engleskipdf 432 KB
C. Q. Ye, X. D. Shu, Y. X. Xia, J. T. Wang, S. Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Study on rolling forming mechanism and influencing factors of blanks with arc-shaped (str.171-174) engleskipdf 392 KB
X. Y. Zhang, Y. Wang, P. K. Hu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Research on temperature field and microstructure distribution of cross wedge rolling based on square billet (str.175-178) engleskipdf 869 KB
Q. J. Lian, X. D. Shu, T. Z. Chen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Self learning research on rolling force model of hot strip rolling based on improved adaptive difference (str.179-181) engleskipdf 437 KB
X. L. Xi, B. Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Mathematical model of the diagram of the Fe-Si-B composition system (str.182-184) engleskipdf 309 KB
A. A. Akberdin, A. S. Kim, A. S. Orlov, R. B. Sultangaziyev
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Experimental determination of continuous cooling transformation diagram for high strength steel X155CrMoV12 (str.185-188) engleskipdf 1 MB
M. Krbaťa, J. Majerik, I. Barenyi, M. Eckert, R. Čep, J. Sedlak, I. Samardžić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Thermodynamic and kinetic investigation of carbothermic reduction of electric arc furnace dust (str.189-192) engleskipdf 384 KB
D. Grigorova, R. Paunova
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Dilatometric analysis of cooling curves for high strength steel X155CrMoV12 (str.193-196) engleskipdf 577 KB
M. Krbaťa, J. Majerik, I. Barenyi, M. Eckert, R. Čep, J. Sedlak, I. Samardžić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Chromium-nickel cast iron composition effect on properties and graphitization process (str.197-199) engleskipdf 375 KB
A. Z. Issagulov, Sv. S. Kvon, V. Yu. Kulikov, M. K. Ibatov, S. K. Arinova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Studying the graphite phase in antifriction AChS-2 cast iron (str.200-202) engleskipdf 580 KB
Ye. P. Chsherbakova, Sv. S. Kvon, A. M. Dostaeva, D. R. Aubakirov
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Improvement of methods for semi-finished carbon product tapping from the basic oxygen furnace (BOF) (str.203-205) engleskipdf 317 KB
R. K. Zhaslan, B. A. Zhautikov, V. I. Romanov, A. A. Aikeyeva, A. S. Yerzhanov
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Coverter sludge dezincification by hydrometallurgical method (str.206-208) engleskipdf 227 KB
A. K. Narembekova, B. B. Kаtrenov, K. Zh. Zhumashev
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Research on sorption properties of phosphoric production slag-waste (str.209-212) engleskipdf 370 KB
B. K. Kenzhaliyev, T. Yu. Surkova, B. E. Abdikerim, A. N. Berkinbayeva, Ye. B. Abikak, D. M. Yessimova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Mathematical formulation and the problem solution of clustering recipes of concrete mixtures using technogenic waste and slags of metallurgical enterprises (str.213-216) engleskipdf 564 KB
K. Akishev, P. Bykov, Zh. Shoshay, A. Tulegulov, D. Yergaliyev
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Study of nickel briquettes by thermographic method (str.217-220) engleskipdf 292 KB
B. Kelamanov, O. Sariev, A. Akuov, Ye. Samuratov, Z. Sultamuratova, R. Orynbassar
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Improvement of the selection technology of copper-molybdenum concentrate with the use of modified flotoragents (str.221-224) engleskipdf 395 KB
A. Mukhanova, N. Tussupbayev, D. Turysbekov, A. Yessengaziyev
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Flotation processing of copper-molybdenum ore using a combined flotation reagent (str.225-228) engleskipdf 387 KB
L. Semushkina, G. Abdykirova, D. Turysbekov, S. Narbekova, Zh. Kaldybaeva, A. Mukhamedilova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Improving the efficiency of the rolling process of 16 mm ribbed bars in the three-strand technology (str.229-232) engleskipdf 250 KB
D. Strycharska, Z. Skuza
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Hot forging for producing railway wagon bogie adapter (str.233-236) engleskipdf 393 KB
G. Song, H. C. Ji, W. C. Pei, J. S. Li, S. Cai, B. X. Liu
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Finite element method (FEM) simulation of processing of AISI-316 austenitic stainless steel by high-pressure torsion (HPT) process at the cryogenic cooling (str.237-240) engleskipdf 587 KB
A. Volokitin, I. Volokitina, E. Panin, A. Naizabekov, S. Aksenov, D. Kuis
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Analysis of mechanisms for hardening constructional steels by structure parameters (str.241-243) engleskipdf 252 KB
A. Kanaev, A. Gulyarenko, A. Bogomolov, T. Sarsembaeva
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Application of anthracite dust in the processing of steel dusts (str.244-246) engleskipdf 388 KB
M. Niesler, J. Stecko, J. Łabaj, A. Smagor, L. Blacha, A. Smalcerz
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Studying the stress-strain state of a more loaded node of a special device for turn-milling (str.247-249) engleskipdf 418 KB
M. M. Mussayev, K. T. Sherov, T. M. Buzauova, A. K. Rakishev, N. Z. Karsakova, N. B. Abisheva, S. S. Ainabekova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The stress-strain state (SSS) calculation of heavy loaded elements of a new-designed pressing device (PD) (str.250-252) engleskipdf 221 KB
S. A. Mashekov, E. A. Tussupkaliyeva, B. B. Bazarbay, M. L. Rakhmatulin, N. Sembayev
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Use of computer simulation to establish parameters of steel structure strengthening elements (str.253-256) engleskipdf 445 KB
A. D. Mekhtiyev, R. Zh. Aimagambetova, P. A. Kropachev, A. A. Kalinin, S. Zh. Aizhambayeva, Y. Zh. Sarsikeyev
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Mathematical model of the diagram of the phase composition of the system Fe – Si – Cr (str.257-260) engleskipdf 837 KB
A. A. Akberdin, A. S. Kim, N. Yu. Lu, R. B. Sultangaziyev, A. S. Orlov
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Thermodynamic-diagram analysis of Fe-Ni-C-O system (str.261-264) engleskipdf 274 KB
B. Kelamanov, Ye. Samuratov, A. Akuov, O. Sariev, L. Tastanova, A. Abdirashit
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
A study on the beneficiation ability of manganese-containing technogenic raw materials (str.265-268) engleskipdf 444 KB
G. Abdykirova, S. Temirova, E. Kuldeyev, A. Tastanova, I. Bondarenko, L. Semushkina
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Strengthening elements to increase fatigue strength of mine hoisting machine steel structures (str.269-272) engleskipdf 740 KB
A. D. Mekhtiyev, P. A. Kropachev, Y. G. Klyuyeva, S. Zh. Aizhambayeva, A. V. Yurchenko, A. D. Alkina
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Application of waste anthracite dust in the process of copper matte smelting (str.273-276) engleskipdf 595 KB
M. Niesler, J. Stecko, J. Łabaj, A. Smagor, L. Blacha
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Recycling technology for gold-containing tailings with the use of a composite reagent microemulsion (str.277-280) engleskipdf 612 KB
L. V. Semushkina, N. K. Tussupbayev, D. K. Turysbekov, S. M. Narbekova, A. A. Mukhanova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Electroplasma enrichment of natural diatomite (str.281-284) engleskipdf 374 KB
Sh. Zh. Sagimbaeva, K. Sh. Shunkeyev, V. V. Tarkovsky, L. K. Tastanova, L. N. Myasnikova, G. K. Beketova
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Effect graphite on magnesium diboride superconductivity synthesized by combustion method under argon pressure: Part I (str.285-288) engleskipdf 561 KB
S. Tolendiuly, K. A. Alipbayev, S. M. Fomenko, A. Sovet, A. Zhauyt
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
