Metalurgija, Vol. 61 No. 1, 2022.

Obljetnice hrvatske metalurgije
(str.3-10)
|
hrvatskipdf 301 KB
|
Anniversaries of Croatian Metallurgy
(str.3-10)
|
engleskipdf 301 KB
|
Ilija Mamuzić
Pregledni rad
|
|
Sedamdeset godina utemeljenja Hrvatskog metalurškog društva (HMD), 1952. – 2022.
(str.11-42)
|
hrvatskipdf 9 MB
|
Seventy years of the foundation of Croatian Metallurgical Society (CMS), 1952 – 2022
(str.11-42)
|
engleskipdf 9 MB
|
Ilija Mamuzić
Pregledni rad
|
|
6000 godina metalurgije na tlu Hrvatske
(str.43-86)
|
hrvatskipdf 4 MB
|
6000 years of the metallurgy on the territory of Croatia
(str.43-86)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Ilija Mamuzić
Pregledni rad
|
|
Šezdeset godina sveučilišnog studija metalurgije u Hrvatskoj, 1960.–2020.
(str.87-118)
|
hrvatskipdf 2 MB
|
Sixty years of university studies of metallurgy in Croatia, 1960-2020
(str.87-118)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Ilija Mamuzić
Pregledni rad
|
|
Šezdeset godina tiskanja časopisa Metalurgija, 1962.–2022.
(str.119-136)
|
hrvatskipdf 491 KB
|
Sixty years of the publishing of the Metalurgija journal (1962–2022)
(str.119-136)
|
engleskipdf 491 KB
|
Ilija Mamuzić
Pregledni rad
|
|
Polish crude steel production in pandemic year of 2020 compared to previous five years
(str.137-140)
|
engleskipdf 438 KB
|
B. Gajdzik
Pregledni rad
|
|
Possibilities of using the flexsim program in a manufacturing company
(str.141-143)
|
engleskipdf 233 KB
|
B. Oleksiak, R. Poloczek
Pregledni rad
|
|
Godišnja skupština Hrvatskog metalurškog društva (HMD)
(str.144-144)
|
hrvatskipdf 145 KB
|
Annual assambly of Croatian Metallurgical Society (CMS)
(str.144-144)
|
engleskipdf 145 KB
|
Ilija Mamuzić
Ostalo
|
|
Modified froude criterion in modeling two-phase flows in a steel ladle
(str.145-148)
|
engleskipdf 489 KB
|
J. Pieprzyca, T. Merder
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Phosphorus(p) migration behavior in the process of converter slag gasification dephosphorization
(str.149-152)
|
engleskipdf 377 KB
|
S. H. Wang, S. Tong, C. X. Li, Y. K. Xue, K. X. Zhang, H. K. Sun
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Simulation study on influence of adjoint flow to core flow
(str.153-155)
|
engleskipdf 360 KB
|
R. T. Li, H. Yi, D. Xu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of inclination angle on flow field and temperature field in molten pool during twin-roll inclined strip casting
(str.156-158)
|
engleskipdf 516 KB
|
J. S. Wu, Y. J. Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Modifier effect on mechanical properties of low-chromium cast iron
(str.159-162)
|
engleskipdf 697 KB
|
A. A. Аkberdin, A. Z. Issagulov, S. S. Kvon, Ye. P. Chsherbakova, D. R. Аubakirov, G. H. Adamova
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Composition design and physical properties prediction of mold flux for continuous casting of high Mn–HIGH Al steel
(str.163-166)
|
engleskipdf 479 KB
|
J. Y. Hu, X. W. Liao, L. H. Feng, W. Kang, Y. Liu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Mechanism of integrated forming of shape and inner hole of hollow axle
(str.167-170)
|
engleskipdf 432 KB
|
C. Q. Ye, X. D. Shu, Y. X. Xia, J. T. Wang, S. Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Study on rolling forming mechanism and influencing factors of blanks with arc-shaped
(str.171-174)
|
engleskipdf 392 KB
|
X. Y. Zhang, Y. Wang, P. K. Hu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Research on temperature field and microstructure distribution of cross wedge rolling based on square billet
(str.175-178)
|
engleskipdf 869 KB
|
Q. J. Lian, X. D. Shu, T. Z. Chen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Self learning research on rolling force model of hot strip rolling based on improved adaptive difference
(str.179-181)
|
engleskipdf 437 KB
|
X. L. Xi, B. Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Mathematical model of the diagram of the Fe-Si-B composition system
(str.182-184)
|
engleskipdf 309 KB
|
A. A. Akberdin, A. S. Kim, A. S. Orlov, R. B. Sultangaziyev
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Experimental determination of continuous cooling transformation diagram for high strength steel X155CrMoV12
(str.185-188)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
M. Krbaťa, J. Majerik, I. Barenyi, M. Eckert, R. Čep, J. Sedlak, I. Samardžić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Thermodynamic and kinetic investigation of carbothermic reduction of electric arc furnace dust
(str.189-192)
|
engleskipdf 384 KB
|
D. Grigorova, R. Paunova
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Dilatometric analysis of cooling curves for high strength steel X155CrMoV12
(str.193-196)
|
engleskipdf 577 KB
|
M. Krbaťa, J. Majerik, I. Barenyi, M. Eckert, R. Čep, J. Sedlak, I. Samardžić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Chromium-nickel cast iron composition effect on properties and graphitization process
(str.197-199)
|
engleskipdf 375 KB
|
A. Z. Issagulov, Sv. S. Kvon, V. Yu. Kulikov, M. K. Ibatov, S. K. Arinova
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Studying the graphite phase in antifriction AChS-2 cast iron
(str.200-202)
|
engleskipdf 580 KB
|
Ye. P. Chsherbakova, Sv. S. Kvon, A. M. Dostaeva, D. R. Aubakirov
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Improvement of methods for semi-finished carbon product tapping from the basic oxygen furnace (BOF)
(str.203-205)
|
engleskipdf 317 KB
|
R. K. Zhaslan, B. A. Zhautikov, V. I. Romanov, A. A. Aikeyeva, A. S. Yerzhanov
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Coverter sludge dezincification by hydrometallurgical method
(str.206-208)
|
engleskipdf 227 KB
|
A. K. Narembekova, B. B. Kаtrenov, K. Zh. Zhumashev
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Research on sorption properties of phosphoric production slag-waste
(str.209-212)
|
engleskipdf 370 KB
|
B. K. Kenzhaliyev, T. Yu. Surkova, B. E. Abdikerim, A. N. Berkinbayeva, Ye. B. Abikak, D. M. Yessimova
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Mathematical formulation and the problem solution of clustering recipes of concrete mixtures using technogenic waste and slags of metallurgical enterprises
(str.213-216)
|
engleskipdf 564 KB
|
K. Akishev, P. Bykov, Zh. Shoshay, A. Tulegulov, D. Yergaliyev
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Study of nickel briquettes by thermographic method
(str.217-220)
|
engleskipdf 292 KB
|
B. Kelamanov, O. Sariev, A. Akuov, Ye. Samuratov, Z. Sultamuratova, R. Orynbassar
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Improvement of the selection technology of copper-molybdenum concentrate with the use of modified flotoragents
(str.221-224)
|
engleskipdf 395 KB
|
A. Mukhanova, N. Tussupbayev, D. Turysbekov, A. Yessengaziyev
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Flotation processing of copper-molybdenum ore using a combined flotation reagent
(str.225-228)
|
engleskipdf 387 KB
|
L. Semushkina, G. Abdykirova, D. Turysbekov, S. Narbekova, Zh. Kaldybaeva, A. Mukhamedilova
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Improving the efficiency of the rolling process of 16 mm ribbed bars in the three-strand technology
(str.229-232)
|
engleskipdf 250 KB
|
D. Strycharska, Z. Skuza
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Hot forging for producing railway wagon bogie adapter
(str.233-236)
|
engleskipdf 393 KB
|
G. Song, H. C. Ji, W. C. Pei, J. S. Li, S. Cai, B. X. Liu
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Finite element method (FEM) simulation of processing of AISI-316 austenitic stainless steel by high-pressure torsion (HPT) process at the cryogenic cooling
(str.237-240)
|
engleskipdf 587 KB
|
A. Volokitin, I. Volokitina, E. Panin, A. Naizabekov, S. Aksenov, D. Kuis
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Analysis of mechanisms for hardening constructional steels by structure parameters
(str.241-243)
|
engleskipdf 252 KB
|
A. Kanaev, A. Gulyarenko, A. Bogomolov, T. Sarsembaeva
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Application of anthracite dust in the processing of steel dusts
(str.244-246)
|
engleskipdf 388 KB
|
M. Niesler, J. Stecko, J. Łabaj, A. Smagor, L. Blacha, A. Smalcerz
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Studying the stress-strain state of a more loaded node of a special device for turn-milling
(str.247-249)
|
engleskipdf 418 KB
|
M. M. Mussayev, K. T. Sherov, T. M. Buzauova, A. K. Rakishev, N. Z. Karsakova, N. B. Abisheva, S. S. Ainabekova
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The stress-strain state (SSS) calculation of heavy loaded elements of a new-designed pressing device (PD)
(str.250-252)
|
engleskipdf 221 KB
|
S. A. Mashekov, E. A. Tussupkaliyeva, B. B. Bazarbay, M. L. Rakhmatulin, N. Sembayev
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Use of computer simulation to establish parameters of steel structure strengthening elements
(str.253-256)
|
engleskipdf 445 KB
|
A. D. Mekhtiyev, R. Zh. Aimagambetova, P. A. Kropachev, A. A. Kalinin, S. Zh. Aizhambayeva, Y. Zh. Sarsikeyev
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Mathematical model of the diagram of the phase composition of the system Fe – Si – Cr
(str.257-260)
|
engleskipdf 837 KB
|
A. A. Akberdin, A. S. Kim, N. Yu. Lu, R. B. Sultangaziyev, A. S. Orlov
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Thermodynamic-diagram analysis of Fe-Ni-C-O system
(str.261-264)
|
engleskipdf 274 KB
|
B. Kelamanov, Ye. Samuratov, A. Akuov, O. Sariev, L. Tastanova, A. Abdirashit
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
A study on the beneficiation ability of manganese-containing technogenic raw materials
(str.265-268)
|
engleskipdf 444 KB
|
G. Abdykirova, S. Temirova, E. Kuldeyev, A. Tastanova, I. Bondarenko,
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Strengthening elements to increase fatigue strength of mine hoisting machine steel structures
(str.269-272)
|
engleskipdf 740 KB
|
A. D. Mekhtiyev, P. A. Kropachev, Y. G. Klyuyeva, S. Zh. Aizhambayeva, A. V. Yurchenko, A. D. Alkina
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Application of waste anthracite dust in the process of copper matte smelting
(str.273-276)
|
engleskipdf 595 KB
|
M. Niesler, J. Stecko, J. Łabaj, A. Smagor, L. Blacha
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Recycling technology for gold-containing tailings with the use of a composite reagent microemulsion
(str.277-280)
|
engleskipdf 612 KB
|
L. V. Semushkina, N. K. Tussupbayev, D. K. Turysbekov, S. M. Narbekova, A. A. Mukhanova
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Electroplasma enrichment of natural diatomite
(str.281-284)
|
engleskipdf 374 KB
|
Sh. Zh. Sagimbaeva, K. Sh. Shunkeyev, V. V. Tarkovsky, L. K. Tastanova, L. N. Myasnikova, G. K. Beketova
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Effect graphite on magnesium diboride superconductivity synthesized by combustion method under argon pressure: Part I
(str.285-288)
|
engleskipdf 561 KB
|
S. Tolendiuly, K. A. Alipbayev, S. M. Fomenko, A. Sovet, A. Zhauyt
Prethodno priopćenje
|