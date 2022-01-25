Metodički ogledi : časopis za filozofiju odgoja , Vol. 28 No. 2, 2021.
Riječ urednika(str. 7-7)
Ivana Zagorac
Uvodnik
Development and the role of school curriculum in the Republic of Croatia: Historical-comparative analysis(str. 11-36)
Morana Koludrović, Višnja Rajić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Importance of introducing Ethics education in the curricula(str. 37-52)
Dejan Donev
Pregledni rad
Mora li identitet biti nužan?(str. 53-76)
Must identity be necessary?(str. 53-76)
Marko Jurjako, Zdenka Brzović
Pregledni rad
Being a dance pedagogue: Examining the basic determinants of the profession of pedagogue in the art field(str. 77-101)
Daliborka Luketić, Nataša Kustura
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Opinions of future primary education teachers on the characteristics of the profession(str. 103-125)
Petra Kuntin
Prethodno priopćenje
Teachers caring behavior from the perspective of students and teachers: Implications for teacher education(str. 127-149)
Sanja Simel Pranjić
Pregledni rad
IWB integration in the school subject Science: Primary school teachers’ perceptions(str. 151-169)
Ines Kovačić, Marina Čović
Prethodno priopćenje
Teachers’ assessment of knowledge about the symptoms, etiology and treatment of ADHD(str. 171-191)
Sanja Skočić Mihić, Snježana Sekušak Galešev, Selma Kehonjić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Ritamske aktivnosti: Poticaj za razvoj djeteta(str. 193-220)
Rhythmic activities: Incentive for child development(str. 193-220)
Lidija Nikolić
Pregledni rad
Odgojitelji i glazbeno nadarena djeca u slovenskim vrtićima(str. 221-245)
Preschool teachers and musically gifted children in Slovene kindergartens(str. 221-245)
Jerneja Žnidaršič, Barbara Sicherl Kafol, Olga Denac
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Intercultural effectiveness and World Music preferences in the context of higher education(str. 247-262)
Snježana Dobrota, Mirna Vukič
Pregledni rad
Artwork by female composers in primary Music education(str. 263-280)
Marijo Krnić, Ani Silić
Pregledni rad
Interactive learning materials for subjects Music Theory and Solfeggio in the Slovenian primary music school(str. 281-301)
Katarina Zadnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
