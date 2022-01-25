 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

Metodički ogledi : časopis za filozofiju odgoja , Vol. 28 No. 2, 2021.

  • Datum izdavanja: 25.01.2022.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 25.01.2022.

Puni tekst

 (str. 3-3)

Ostalo

Contents

 (str. 5-5)

Ostalo

Riječ urednika

 (str. 7-7)

Ivana Zagorac
Uvodnik

Razvoj i uloga školskog kurikuluma u Republici Hrvatskoj: Povijesno-komparativna analiza

 (str. 11-36)

Development and the role of school curriculum in the Republic of Croatia: Historical-comparative analysis

 (str. 11-36)

Morana Koludrović, Višnja Rajić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Nužnost uvođenja sadržaja etičkoga obrazovanja u nastavu

 (str. 37-52)

Importance of introducing Ethics education in the curricula

 (str. 37-52)

Dejan Donev
Pregledni rad

Mora li identitet biti nužan?

 (str. 53-76)

Must identity be necessary?

 (str. 53-76)

Marko Jurjako, Zdenka Brzović
Pregledni rad

Biti plesni pedagog: Ispitivanje temeljnih odrednica profesije pedagoga u umjetničkom području

 (str. 77-101)

Being a dance pedagogue: Examining the basic determinants of the profession of pedagogue in the art field

 (str. 77-101)

Daliborka Luketić, Nataša Kustura
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Mišljenja studenata primarnog obrazovanja o obilježjima profesije

 (str. 103-125)

Opinions of future primary education teachers on the characteristics of the profession

 (str. 103-125)

Petra Kuntin
Prethodno priopćenje

Brižnost nastavnika iz perspektive učenika i nastavnika: Implikacije za inicijalno obrazovanje nastavnika

 (str. 127-149)

Teachers caring behavior from the perspective of students and teachers: Implications for teacher education

 (str. 127-149)

Sanja Simel Pranjić
Pregledni rad

Stavovi učitelja o korištenju pametne ploče u nastavi Prirode i društva

 (str. 151-169)

IWB integration in the school subject Science: Primary school teachers’ perceptions

 (str. 151-169)

Ines Kovačić, Marina Čović
Prethodno priopćenje

Učiteljska procjena znanja o simptomima, etiologiji i tretmanu ADHD-a

 (str. 171-191)

Teachers’ assessment of knowledge about the symptoms, etiology and treatment of ADHD

 (str. 171-191)

Sanja Skočić Mihić, Snježana Sekušak Galešev, Selma Kehonjić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Ritamske aktivnosti: Poticaj za razvoj djeteta

 (str. 193-220)

Rhythmic activities: Incentive for child development

 (str. 193-220)

Lidija Nikolić
Pregledni rad

Odgojitelji i glazbeno nadarena djeca u slovenskim vrtićima

 (str. 221-245)

Preschool teachers and musically gifted children in Slovene kindergartens

 (str. 221-245)

Jerneja Žnidaršič, Barbara Sicherl Kafol, Olga Denac
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Interkulturalna efikasnost i preferencije glazbi svijeta u kontekstu visokoškolskog obrazovanja

 (str. 247-262)

Intercultural effectiveness and World Music preferences in the context of higher education

 (str. 247-262)

Snježana Dobrota, Mirna Vukič
Pregledni rad

Stvaralaštvo hrvatskih skladateljica u udžbenicima Glazbene kulture

 (str. 263-280)

Artwork by female composers in primary Music education

 (str. 263-280)

Marijo Krnić, Ani Silić
Pregledni rad

Interaktivni nastavni materijali za predmete Glazbena teorija i Solfeggio u osnovnim glazbenim školama u Sloveniji

 (str. 281-301)

Interactive learning materials for subjects Music Theory and Solfeggio in the Slovenian primary music school

 (str. 281-301)

Katarina Zadnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak

