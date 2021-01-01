Synthesis philosophica, Vol. 36 No. 1, 2021.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Contents
(str.1-1)
|
engleskipdf 245 KB
|
Contenu
(str.1-1)
|
francuskipdf 245 KB
|
Inhalt
(str.1-1)
|
njemačkipdf 245 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Introductory: The Modal World of Integrative Philosophical Counselling (II)
(str.3-12)
|
engleskipdf 314 KB
|
Aleksandar Fatić
Uvodnik
|
|
Renewed Philosophical Practices and Philosophically-Oriented Biographical Analysis. An Italian Approach to Education and Care
(str.13-22)
|
engleskipdf 311 KB
|
Obnovljene filozofijske prakse i filozofijski orijentirane biografijske analize. Jedan talijanski pristup obrazovanju i skrbi
(str.21-21)
|
hrvatskipdf 311 KB
|
Erneuerte philosophische Praxis und philosophisch orientierte biografische Analysen. Ein italienischer Ansatz zur Bildung und Fürsorge
(str.21-21)
|
njemačkipdf 311 KB
|
Pratiques philosophiques revisitées et analyses biographiques à orientation philosophique. Une approche italienne à l’éducation et aux soins
(str.22-22)
|
francuskipdf 311 KB
|
Andrea Ignazio Daddi
Pregledni rad
|
|
Modelling “Self” through Writing – Lin Yutang as a Philosopher of the Art of Life
(str.23-38)
|
engleskipdf 369 KB
|
Oblikovanje »sebe« putem pisanja – Yutang Lin kao filozof umjetnosti života
(str.38-38)
|
hrvatskipdf 369 KB
|
« Se » façonner à travers l’écriture – Yutang Lin comme philosophe de l’art de vivre
(str.38-38)
|
francuskipdf 369 KB
|
Sich „selbst“ durch Schreiben formen – Lin Yutang als Philosoph der Lebenskunst
(str.38-38)
|
njemačkipdf 369 KB
|
Magdalena Filipczuk
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Philosophical Counselling, Personal Brand, and Social Networks in the Digital Era
(str.39-54)
|
engleskipdf 364 KB
|
Filozofijsko savjetovanje, osobni oznak i društvene mreže u digitalno doba
(str.53-53)
|
hrvatskipdf 364 KB
|
Philosophische Beratung, persönliche Marke und soziale Netzwerke im digitalen Zeitalter
(str.53-54)
|
njemačkipdf 364 KB
|
Le conseil philosophique, la marque personnelle et les réseaux sociaux à l’ère du numérique
(str.54-54)
|
francuskipdf 364 KB
|
Sandu Frunză
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
To Philosophise about Dying
(str.55-64)
|
engleskipdf 320 KB
|
Filozofirati o umiranju
(str.63-63)
|
hrvatskipdf 320 KB
|
Philosopher sur la mort
(str.64-64)
|
francuskipdf 320 KB
|
Über das Sterben philosophieren
(str.64-64)
|
njemačkipdf 320 KB
|
Peter Harteloh
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
A Relational Theory of Mental Illness – Lacking Identity and Solidarity with Others
(str.65-81)
|
engleskipdf 368 KB
|
Relacijska teorija mentalnog zdravlja – manjkanje identifikacije ili solidarnosti s drugima
(str.80-80)
|
hrvatskipdf 368 KB
|
La théorie relationnelle de la santé mentale – un défaut d’identification ou de solidarité avec les autres
(str.81-81)
|
francuskipdf 368 KB
|
Relationale Theorie der mentalen Gesundheit – mangelnde Identifikation oder Solidarität mit Anderen
(str.81-81)
|
njemačkipdf 368 KB
|
Thaddeus Metz
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Philosophical Practice in the Light of the “War of the Sexes”
(str.83-108)
|
engleskipdf 428 KB
|
Filozofijska praksa u svjetlu »rata spolova«
(str.106-106)
|
hrvatskipdf 428 KB
|
Philosophische Praxis im Lichte des „Geschlechterkrieges“
(str.107-107)
|
njemačkipdf 428 KB
|
La philosophie pratique à la lumière de « la guerre des genres »
(str.108-108)
|
francuskipdf 428 KB
|
Vesna Stanković Pejnović
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
In Defence of Integrative Violence How Can Philosophical Practice Augment Organic Social Control
(str.109-124)
|
engleskipdf 359 KB
|
U obranu integrativnog nasilja. Kako filozofijska praksa može povećati organsku društvenu kontrolu
(str.123-123)
|
hrvatskipdf 359 KB
|
Pour la défense de la violence intégrative. Comment la pratique philosophique peut-elle augmenter le contrôle social organique
(str.124-124)
|
francuskipdf 359 KB
|
Zur Verteidigung von integrativer Gewalt. Wie philosophische Praxis die organische soziale Kontrolle steigern kann
(str.124-124)
|
njemačkipdf 359 KB
|
Aleksandar Fatić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Frankly Revisiting Franklin – How a 60-Year-Old Case Might Help Prevent Future Injustices
(str.125-137)
|
engleskipdf 350 KB
|
Iskren osvrt na Franklin – kako bi šezdesetgodišnji slučaj mogao spriječiti buduće nepravde
(str.136-136)
|
hrvatskipdf 350 KB
|
Évoquer sincèrement Franklin – comment un cas vieux de soixante ans pourrait éviter de futures injustices
(str.137-137)
|
francuskipdf 350 KB
|
Ein ehrlicher Rückblick auf Franklin – wie ein sechzigjähriger Fall zukünftige Ungerechtigkeiten abwehren könnte
(str.137-137)
|
njemačkipdf 350 KB
|
Toni Buterin, Iva Rinčić, Amir Muzur
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Natural Selection, Levelling, and Eternal Recurrence. How Nietzsche Addressed Darwinism in His Effort to Surpass the Body-Mind-Dichotomy
(str.139-158)
|
engleskipdf 432 KB
|
Prirodna selekcija, poravnanje i vječno vraćanje istog. Kako se Nietzsche dotiče darvinizma u svom nastojanju da nadiđe dihotomiju uma i tijela
(str.156-157)
|
hrvatskipdf 432 KB
|
Natürliche Selektion, Ausgleichung und die ewige Wiederkunft des Gleichen. Wie Nietzsche den Darwinismus anschneidet, in seinem Bestreben, die Dichotomie von Geist und Körper zu überwinden
(str.157-157)
|
njemačkipdf 432 KB
|
La sélection naturelle, l’alignement et l’éternelle retour du même. Comment Nietzsche touche au darwinisme dans ses efforts pour dépasser la dichotomie entre l’esprit et le corps
(str.157-158)
|
francuskipdf 432 KB
|
Sven Gellens, Benjamin Biebuyck
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Death, Community, Mourning – about Voice and Listening in Philosophy
(str.159-169)
|
engleskipdf 316 KB
|
Smrt, zajednica, žalovanje – o glasu i slušanju u filozofiji
(str.168-168)
|
hrvatskipdf 316 KB
|
Tod, Gemeinschaft, Trauer – über Stimme und Hören in der Philosophie
(str.168-169)
|
njemačkipdf 316 KB
|
La mort, la communauté, le deuil – sur la voix et l’écoute en philosophie
(str.169-169)
|
francuskipdf 316 KB
|
Bernard Harbaš
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Wittgenstein’s Tractatus and the Descriptiveness of Elementary Propositions
(str.171-189)
|
engleskipdf 404 KB
|
Wittgensteinov Tractatus i deskriptivnost temeljnih propozicija
(str.188-188)
|
hrvatskipdf 404 KB
|
Wittgensteins Tractatus und die Deskriptivität der Elementarsätze
(str.188-188)
|
njemačkipdf 404 KB
|
Le Tractatus de Wittgenstein et le caractère descriptif des propositions élémentaires
(str.189-189)
|
francuskipdf 404 KB
|
Abdurrazzaq Hesamifar, Alinaqi Baqershahi
Pregledni rad
|
|
Self, Agency and Autonomy in Dynamical Living Systems
(str.191-215)
|
engleskipdf 445 KB
|
Sebstvo, svjesno djelovanje i autonomija u dinamičkim živućim sustavima
(str.214-214)
|
hrvatskipdf 445 KB
|
Selbst, Handlungsfähigkeit und Autonomie in dynamischen lebenden Systemen
(str.214-215)
|
njemačkipdf 445 KB
|
Le soi, l’action consciente et l’autonomie dans les systèmes dynamiques vivants
(str.215-215)
|
francuskipdf 445 KB
|
Teodor Negru
Pregledni rad
|
|
Kant, Confucianism, and “Global Rooted Philosophy” in Taiwan. From Mou Zongsan to Lee Ming-huei
(str.217-238)
|
engleskipdf 470 KB
|
Kant, konfucijanizam i »globalno ukorijenjena filozofija« u Tajvanu. Od Zongsana Moua do Ming-hueija Leeja
(str.237-237)
|
hrvatskipdf 470 KB
|
Kant, le confucianisme et « l’enracinement global des philosophies » à Taïwan. De Zongsan Mou à Ming-huei Lee
(str.238-238)
|
francuskipdf 470 KB
|
Kant, Konfuzianismus und die „global verwurzelte Philosophie“ in Taiwan. Von Mou Zongsan bis Lee Ming-huei
(str.238-238)
|
njemačkipdf 470 KB
|
Jana S. Rošker
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Iva Rinčić, Amir Muzur Fritz: Jahr and the Emergence of European Bioethics; Amir Muzur, Iva Rinčić: Van Rensselaer Potter and His Place in the History of Bioethics
(str.239-240)
|
engleskipdf 269 KB
|
Robert Doričić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
|
|
Norbert Walz: Philosophie als Abstraktionskritik. Überlegungen zum Leitmotiv der Marxschen Kritik und seiner philosophischen Fundierung
(str.240-242)
|
engleskipdf 277 KB
|
Marko Kos
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
|
|
Philip Goff: Consciousness and Fundamental Reality
(str.242-245)
|
engleskipdf 250 KB
|
Hane Htut Maung
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
|
|
Massimiliano Lorenzo Cappuccio (ed.): Handbook of Embodied Cognition and Sport Psychology
(str.245-248)
|
engleskipdf 243 KB
|
Matija Mato Škerbić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
|