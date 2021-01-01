hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Synthesis philosophica, Vol. 36 No. 1, 2021.

Synthesis philosophica,Vol. 36 No. 1
Datum izdavanja: lipnja 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 4. 6. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Contents (str.1-1) engleskipdf 245 KB
Contenu (str.1-1) francuskipdf 245 KB
Inhalt (str.1-1) njemačkipdf 245 KB
Ostalo  
Introductory: The Modal World of Integrative Philosophical Counselling (II) (str.3-12) engleskipdf 314 KB
Aleksandar Fatić
Uvodnik 		 
Renewed Philosophical Practices and Philosophically-Oriented Biographical Analysis. An Italian Approach to Education and Care (str.13-22) engleskipdf 311 KB
Obnovljene filozofijske prakse i filozofijski orijentirane biografijske analize. Jedan talijanski pristup obrazovanju i skrbi (str.21-21) hrvatskipdf 311 KB
Erneuerte philosophische Praxis und philosophisch orientierte biografische Analysen. Ein italienischer Ansatz zur Bildung und Fürsorge (str.21-21) njemačkipdf 311 KB
Pratiques philosophiques revisitées et analyses biographiques à orientation philosophique. Une approche italienne à l’éducation et aux soins (str.22-22) francuskipdf 311 KB
Andrea Ignazio Daddi
Pregledni rad 		 
Modelling “Self” through Writing – Lin Yutang as a Philosopher of the Art of Life (str.23-38) engleskipdf 369 KB
Oblikovanje »sebe« putem pisanja – Yutang Lin kao filozof umjetnosti života (str.38-38) hrvatskipdf 369 KB
« Se » façonner à travers l’écriture – Yutang Lin comme philosophe de l’art de vivre (str.38-38) francuskipdf 369 KB
Sich „selbst“ durch Schreiben formen – Lin Yutang als Philosoph der Lebenskunst (str.38-38) njemačkipdf 369 KB
Magdalena Filipczuk
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Philosophical Counselling, Personal Brand, and Social Networks in the Digital Era (str.39-54) engleskipdf 364 KB
Filozofijsko savjetovanje, osobni oznak i društvene mreže u digitalno doba (str.53-53) hrvatskipdf 364 KB
Philosophische Beratung, persönliche Marke und soziale Netzwerke im digitalen Zeitalter (str.53-54) njemačkipdf 364 KB
Le conseil philosophique, la marque personnelle et les réseaux sociaux à l’ère du numérique (str.54-54) francuskipdf 364 KB
Sandu Frunză
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
To Philosophise about Dying (str.55-64) engleskipdf 320 KB
Filozofirati o umiranju (str.63-63) hrvatskipdf 320 KB
Philosopher sur la mort (str.64-64) francuskipdf 320 KB
Über das Sterben philosophieren (str.64-64) njemačkipdf 320 KB
Peter Harteloh
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
A Relational Theory of Mental Illness – Lacking Identity and Solidarity with Others (str.65-81) engleskipdf 368 KB
Relacijska teorija mentalnog zdravlja – manjkanje identifikacije ili solidarnosti s drugima (str.80-80) hrvatskipdf 368 KB
La théorie relationnelle de la santé mentale – un défaut d’identification ou de solidarité avec les autres (str.81-81) francuskipdf 368 KB
Relationale Theorie der mentalen Gesundheit – mangelnde Identifikation oder Solidarität mit Anderen (str.81-81) njemačkipdf 368 KB
Thaddeus Metz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Philosophical Practice in the Light of the “War of the Sexes” (str.83-108) engleskipdf 428 KB
Filozofijska praksa u svjetlu »rata spolova« (str.106-106) hrvatskipdf 428 KB
Philosophische Praxis im Lichte des „Geschlechterkrieges“ (str.107-107) njemačkipdf 428 KB
La philosophie pratique à la lumière de « la guerre des genres » (str.108-108) francuskipdf 428 KB
Vesna Stanković Pejnović
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
In Defence of Integrative Violence How Can Philosophical Practice Augment Organic Social Control (str.109-124) engleskipdf 359 KB
U obranu integrativnog nasilja. Kako filozofijska praksa može povećati organsku društvenu kontrolu (str.123-123) hrvatskipdf 359 KB
Pour la défense de la violence intégrative. Comment la pratique philosophique peut-elle augmenter le contrôle social organique (str.124-124) francuskipdf 359 KB
Zur Verteidigung von integrativer Gewalt. Wie philosophische Praxis die organische soziale Kontrolle steigern kann (str.124-124) njemačkipdf 359 KB
Aleksandar Fatić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Frankly Revisiting Franklin – How a 60-Year-Old Case Might Help Prevent Future Injustices (str.125-137) engleskipdf 350 KB
Iskren osvrt na Franklin – kako bi šezdesetgodišnji slučaj mogao spriječiti buduće nepravde (str.136-136) hrvatskipdf 350 KB
Évoquer sincèrement Franklin – comment un cas vieux de soixante ans pourrait éviter de futures injustices (str.137-137) francuskipdf 350 KB
Ein ehrlicher Rückblick auf Franklin – wie ein sechzigjähriger Fall zukünftige Ungerechtigkeiten abwehren könnte (str.137-137) njemačkipdf 350 KB
Toni Buterin, Iva Rinčić, Amir Muzur
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Natural Selection, Levelling, and Eternal Recurrence. How Nietzsche Addressed Darwinism in His Effort to Surpass the Body-Mind-Dichotomy (str.139-158) engleskipdf 432 KB
Prirodna selekcija, poravnanje i vječno vraćanje istog. Kako se Nietzsche dotiče darvinizma u svom nastojanju da nadiđe dihotomiju uma i tijela (str.156-157) hrvatskipdf 432 KB
Natürliche Selektion, Ausgleichung und die ewige Wiederkunft des Gleichen. Wie Nietzsche den Darwinismus anschneidet, in seinem Bestreben, die Dichotomie von Geist und Körper zu überwinden (str.157-157) njemačkipdf 432 KB
La sélection naturelle, l’alignement et l’éternelle retour du même. Comment Nietzsche touche au darwinisme dans ses efforts pour dépasser la dichotomie entre l’esprit et le corps (str.157-158) francuskipdf 432 KB
Sven Gellens, Benjamin Biebuyck
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Death, Community, Mourning – about Voice and Listening in Philosophy (str.159-169) engleskipdf 316 KB
Smrt, zajednica, žalovanje – o glasu i slušanju u filozofiji (str.168-168) hrvatskipdf 316 KB
Tod, Gemeinschaft, Trauer – über Stimme und Hören in der Philosophie (str.168-169) njemačkipdf 316 KB
La mort, la communauté, le deuil – sur la voix et l’écoute en philosophie (str.169-169) francuskipdf 316 KB
Bernard Harbaš
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Wittgenstein’s Tractatus and the Descriptiveness of Elementary Propositions (str.171-189) engleskipdf 404 KB
Wittgensteinov Tractatus i deskriptivnost temeljnih propozicija (str.188-188) hrvatskipdf 404 KB
Wittgensteins Tractatus und die Deskriptivität der Elementarsätze (str.188-188) njemačkipdf 404 KB
Le Tractatus de Wittgenstein et le caractère descriptif des propositions élémentaires (str.189-189) francuskipdf 404 KB
Abdurrazzaq Hesamifar, Alinaqi Baqershahi
Pregledni rad 		 
Self, Agency and Autonomy in Dynamical Living Systems (str.191-215) engleskipdf 445 KB
Sebstvo, svjesno djelovanje i autonomija u dinamičkim živućim sustavima (str.214-214) hrvatskipdf 445 KB
Selbst, Handlungsfähigkeit und Autonomie in dynamischen lebenden Systemen (str.214-215) njemačkipdf 445 KB
Le soi, l’action consciente et l’autonomie dans les systèmes dynamiques vivants (str.215-215) francuskipdf 445 KB
Teodor Negru
Pregledni rad 		 
Kant, Confucianism, and “Global Rooted Philosophy” in Taiwan. From Mou Zongsan to Lee Ming-huei (str.217-238) engleskipdf 470 KB
Kant, konfucijanizam i »globalno ukorijenjena filozofija« u Tajvanu. Od Zongsana Moua do Ming-hueija Leeja (str.237-237) hrvatskipdf 470 KB
Kant, le confucianisme et « l’enracinement global des philosophies » à Taïwan. De Zongsan Mou à Ming-huei Lee (str.238-238) francuskipdf 470 KB
Kant, Konfuzianismus und die „global verwurzelte Philosophie“ in Taiwan. Von Mou Zongsan bis Lee Ming-huei (str.238-238) njemačkipdf 470 KB
Jana S. Rošker
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Iva Rinčić, Amir Muzur Fritz: Jahr and the Emergence of European Bioethics; Amir Muzur, Iva Rinčić: Van Rensselaer Potter and His Place in the History of Bioethics (str.239-240) engleskipdf 269 KB
Robert Doričić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
Norbert Walz: Philosophie als Abstraktionskritik. Überlegungen zum Leitmotiv der Marxschen Kritik und seiner philosophischen Fundierung (str.240-242) engleskipdf 277 KB
Marko Kos
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
Philip Goff: Consciousness and Fundamental Reality (str.242-245) engleskipdf 250 KB
Hane Htut Maung
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
Massimiliano Lorenzo Cappuccio (ed.): Handbook of Embodied Cognition and Sport Psychology (str.245-248) engleskipdf 243 KB
Matija Mato Škerbić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
Posjeta: 0 *